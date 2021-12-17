Europe Subscriptions and Recurring Payment Market Report 2021 Featuring Amazon, Netflix, Disney, Spotify, Graze, Nextunlimited, Pact Coffee, Glossybox, AppStore, GooglePlay

Dec 17, 2021, 11:00 ET
This new report reveals continuing interest of consumers and businesses to the subscriptions business model together with recurring payments. The market is set to grow in the European countries in the next five years, and companies need to adjust their business model to the new trend.
Global subscriptions and recurring payment markets are to grow in the next five years
After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the subscriptions and recurring payments markets accelerated, as consumers were restricted to visit physical stores and saw new economic advantages in the model. T
his was proofed by several studies cited in the new yStats.com publication: about every four in ten global consumers chose new subscription option after the beginning of the pandemic, as reported by a 2021 survey. For businesses in the post-pandemic times, even more revealing fact that almost a quarter of the new subscribers in the United Kingdom did so because they liked the simple idea of such purchases.
Overall, the subscriptions markets in the countries considered in the new yStats.com report were forecasted to grow in absolute values, but as these mature, the growth rates were set to be lower than during the first waves of the health crisis.
Consumer worldwide prefer certain product categories to sign up for
On the global scale, "Boxes", "Video", and "Multiservice subscriptions" were the top three subscription categories in 2021, however, in 2025, "Multiservice subscriptions" were expected to outrace "Video". In Europe, furthermore, the 2021's ranking was similar to the global one and was forecasted to remail like this even in 2025, according to the new yStats.com publication.
Meanwhile, in France, "boxes" were chosen as the top subscriptions category in a 2021 survey, and this category was projected to remain the leader in 2025. Additionally, in the United Kingdom, the top three subscriptions platforms inn 2021 were Amazon, Graze and Nextunlimited, with three quarters of the subscribers having accounts in more than one service.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global
- Subscription Market Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020 - 2025f
- Subscription Market Sales, in USD million, by Category, 2020 - 2025f
- Consumer Spending in Top 100 Subscription Applications, by App Store and Google Play Store, in USD billion, 2019 & 2020
- Key Metrics for a Subscription Business, October 2020
- Key Benefits of a Subscription Business, October 2020
- Top E-Commerce Subscriptions Business Models, November 2020
- Top Purchased Subscription Categories, in % of Respondents, May 2021
- Frequency of Adding a New or Renewing Existing Subscriptions, in % of Respondents, May 2021
- Top Purchased Subscription Categories, in % of Respondents, May 2021
- Top Factors When Choosing a Subscription, in % of Respondents, May 2021
- Preferred Payment Methods for Subscription Contracts, in % of Respondents, May 2021
- Share of Respondents Who Prefer Automatic and Manual Subscription Renewals, in %, May 2021
- Breakdown of Preferred Pricing Models, in % of Respondents, May 2021
- Top Reasons to Cancel Subscriptions, in % of Respondents, May 2021
- Annualized Subscription Economy Revenue Growth Compared to the S&P 500 Revenue Growth, in %, Q4 2019 - Q4 2020
- Annualized Subscription Economy Average Revenue Per Account Growth Rate, in %, Q4 2019 - Q4 2020
- Payment Options Available for Recurring Payments, by B2B and B2C Companies, in % of Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020
- Technologies Used to Handle Recurring Payments, in % of B2B and B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020
- Percentage of Customers with Failed Payments that Turned into Churn, by B2C and B2B, and B2B Only Companies, in %, September 2020
- Implications for B2B & B2C Businesses from Recurring Payments Fails, in % of Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020
- Investment Plans Regarding Recurring Payment Service Providers, in % of B2B and B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020
- Benefits of Adopting a Recurring Payment Solution, in % of B2B & B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020
3. Europe
3.1. Regional
- Subscription Market Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020 - 2025f
- Subscription Market Sales, in USD million, by Category, 2020 - 2025f
3.2. United Kingdom
- Top Preferred Payment Methods, by Digital and Traditional Subscriptions, in % of Consumers, January 2021
- Share of Respondents with a Subscription, in %, August 2019 & August 2020
- SVOD Revenue, in USD million, 2019 & 2020e & 2025f
- Share of Shoppers Who Signed Up to at Least One Subscription Box, in %, 2017 & 2021
- Share of Subscription Box Shoppers Who Signed Up to More Than One Subscription Scheme, in %, 2021
- Reasons to Sign Up to Subscription Boxes, in % of Subscription Box Shoppers, 2021
- Top 5 Subscription Services, in % of Subscription Shoppers, 2021
- Top Preferred Payment Methods, by Digital and Traditional Subscriptions, in % of Consumers, January 2021
3.3. Germany
- SVOD Revenue, in USD million, 2019 & 2020e & 2025f
3.4. France
- Subscription Market Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2021 - 2025f
- Breakdown of Subscription Categories, in %, 2021e & 2025f
- SVOD Revenue, in USD million, 2019 & 2020e & 2025f
- Top Preferred Payment Methods, by Digital and Traditional Subscriptions, in % of Consumers, January 2021
3.5. Turkey
- Mobile Subscriber Penetration Rate, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019 & 2025f
3.6. Russia
- Subscription Market Sales Value, in RUB million, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018 - 2024f
- Subscriptions Penetration Rate, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019 & 2025f
- Breakdown of the Number of Subscriptions, in % of Respondents, June 2021
- Breakdown of Monthly Spend on Subscriptions, in % Subscribers, June 2021
- Reasons to Subscribe to Services, in % of Subscribers, June 2021
- Share of Respondents Preferring Russian Subscription Services, in %, June 2021
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Netflix
- Disney
- Spotify
- Graze
- Nextunlimited
- Pact Coffee
- Glossybox
- AppStore
- GooglePlay
