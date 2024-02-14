Europe Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Markets, 2023-2032: Antimicrobial Synthetic Leather, Recycling of Synthetic Leather, and Self-Cleaning Synthetic Leather Gaining Traction

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $1.52 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% and reach $4.12 billion

Growing demand for sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives to genuine leather, as well as cost-effectiveness and advancements in synthetic leather technology, are expected to drive growth in the synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market.

Market Introduction

The development of synthetic leather surface materials for transportation is critical for the development of sustainable automobiles in transportation systems, as well as the success of vehicle suppliers and manufacturers. The market lifecycle stage of synthetic leather for the transportation industry varies by area and industry application.

Synthetic leather for vehicle upholstery in North America may be at the maturity or saturation stage of the market lifecycle. Because of its cost-effectiveness and sustainability, many automakers have adopted synthetic leather as an alternative to genuine leather. As a result, demand may be consistent, with an emphasis on product quality and innovation.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy

Increasing demand for environment-friendly leather is pushing the consumption of synthetic leather surface materials for transportation. Therefore, the synthetic leather surface materials for transportation business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.

Growth/Marketing Strategy

The Europe synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market is an exponentially growing market holding enormous opportunities for the market players.

Some strategies covered in this segment are product developments, market developments, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The companies' preferred strategy has been product development, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market.

Competitive Strategy

 Key players in the Europe synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market analyzed and profiled in the study involve synthetic leather surface materials for transportation manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Alfatex Italia Srl
  • Covestro AG
  • Yarwood Leather Ltd.
  • Autostop Aviation
  • BASF SE
  • ANANAS ANAM LTD.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Market
1.1.1.1 Addition of Materials to Further Improve the Quality of Synthetic Leather
1.1.1.2 Antimicrobial Synthetic Leather
1.1.1.3 Increased Recycling of Synthetic Leather
1.1.1.4 Self-Cleaning Synthetic Leather
1.1.2 Supply Chain Network/MAP
1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs
1.1.3.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies
1.1.3.2 Government Programs and Initiatives
1.1.4 Key Patent Mapping
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Materials
1.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials
1.2.1.3 Improved Durability and Performance
1.2.1.4 Lower Cost of Synthetic Leather
1.2.2 Business Restraints
1.2.2.1 Limited Availability of Synthetic Materials
1.2.2.2 Numerous Environmental Regulations
1.2.2.3 Complex Process of Manufacturing Synthetic Leather
1.2.3 Business Strategies
1.2.3.1 Product Development
1.2.3.2 Market Development
1.2.4 Corporate Strategies
1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances
1.2.5 Business Opportunities
1.2.5.1 Development of Plant-Based Synthetic Materials
1.2.5.2 Usage of Synthetic Leather in Smart Materials
1.3 Comparison of Genuine Leather and Synthetic Leather
1.4 Evaluation of the Chemical Composition of Synthetic Leather
1.5 Case Study on Specific Parameters of Artificial Leather Fabrics
1.5.1 Introduction
1.5.2 Methods
1.5.3 Results

2 Regions
2.1 Europe
2.1.1 Market
2.1.1.1 Buyers Attributes
2.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Europe
2.1.1.3 Competitive Benchmarking
2.1.1.4 Business Challenges
2.1.1.5 Business Drivers
2.1.2 Application
2.1.2.1 Europe Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Market (by Application), Value and Volume Data
2.1.2.2 Europe Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Market (by Sales Channel), Value and Volume Data
2.1.2.3 Europe Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Market (by Industry), Value and Volume Data
2.1.3 Product
2.1.3.1 Europe Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Market (by Process), Value and Volume Data
2.1.3.2 Europe Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Market (by Material Type), Value and Volume Data
2.1.4 Europe: Country-Level Analysis
2.1.4.1 Germany
2.1.4.2 Spain
2.1.4.3 France
2.1.4.4 Italy
2.1.4.5 Rest-of-Europe
2.2 U.K.

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Benchmarking
3.2 Market Share
3.3 Company Profiles
3.3.1 Company Overview
3.3.1.1 Role Played in the Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Market
3.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
3.3.2 Business Strategies
3.3.2.1 Product Development
3.3.2.2 Market Development
3.3.3 Corporate Strategies
3.3.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances
3.3.4 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6g4kwn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia-Pacific Cislunar Infrastructure Industry Research 2023-2033: Startups and Investments Fuel Innovations, China's ILRS and ULA's Cislunar-1000 Emerge as Major Players

Asia-Pacific Cislunar Infrastructure Industry Research 2023-2033: Startups and Investments Fuel Innovations, China's ILRS and ULA's Cislunar-1000 Emerge as Major Players

The "Asia-Pacific Cislunar Infrastructure Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Europe Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Aircraft and Drones Industry Analysis 2023-2033: AI Integration and C5ISR Adoption Propel Business Strategies, M&A for Market Expansion Crucial

Europe Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Aircraft and Drones Industry Analysis 2023-2033: AI Integration and C5ISR Adoption Propel Business Strategies, M&A for Market Expansion Crucial

The "Europe Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Aircraft and Drones Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.