Europe Syringes & Needles Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Robust Healthcare Infrastructure and R&D Initiatives Propel Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Dec, 2023, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Syringes & Needles Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, Europe Syringes and Needles market was valued at $7.97 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period considering the facts that Europe is the growing market for Syringes and Needles products after the US on a global scale.

This comprehensive report delves into the intricacies of the syringes and needles market in Europe, covering the period from 2023 to 2028. It provides an extensive overview of various factors that are propelling the market growth, alongside potential restraints and emerging trends. The study presents a balanced view, encompassing both the demand and supply sides of the market. It features detailed profiles and analyses of key companies and other significant entities in the industry.

The demand for syringes and needles in Europe is on an upward trajectory, driven by several factors. These include a growing geriatric population, heightened consumer awareness about product usage, a high incidence of chronic diseases, and the increased application of these products in diabetes management. Other elements fuelling the market growth are technological and material advancements, the launch of innovative products, a robust healthcare infrastructure, extensive research and development initiatives, the presence of leading vendors, and governmental support.

In terms of product types, syringes have taken the lead, accounting for a substantial 62.10% market share in 2022. This segment is also forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.48% during the study period. The increase in syringes' adoption can be attributed to the rising recommendations for their use by healthcare professionals and the general populace in Europe.

When segmented by patient type, the adult category emerged as the dominant sector, holding 69.44% of the market in 2022. It is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.99%. This trend is largely ascribed to the escalating incidence of chronic conditions like diabetes among the adult demographic.

From the perspective of end-users, hospitals represented the largest segment, with a 56.95% share in 2022, and are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period. The increase in surgical procedures in European hospitals is a key contributor to this growth.

Key players like BD, CardinalHealth, B Braun, Nipro, and Terumo Corp are at the forefront of the European syringes & needles market. These major players are focusing on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging entities to expand their market presence and gain access to commercially viable products.

VENDORS LIST

  • BD
  • Braun
  • ICU Medical
  • Nipro Medical
  • Terumo
  • Baxter
  • Numedico Technologies
  • Codan
  • DeRoyal
  • Gerresheimer
  • Henke Sass Wolf
  • HTL Strefa
  • Medtronic
  • Med XL
  • ATS Life Sciences
  • Owen Mumford
  • PentaFerte
  • Schott
  • Metier Medical
  • CardinalHealth

Key Topics Covered:

1: Syringes and Needles Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Findings

2: Syringes and Needles Market

  • Europe: Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market (2022-2028; $Billions)

3: Syringes and Needles Market Segmentation Data

  • Europe: Projected Revenue by Product Type (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Syringes

Types

  • General Syringes
  • Specialized Syringes

Usage

  • Disposable Syringes
  • Sterilizable Syringes
  • Needles

Types

  • Conventional Needles
  • Safety Needles
  • Europe: Projected Revenue by End-users (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Home Healthcare Settings
  • Others
  • Europe: Projected Revenue by Patient Group (2022-2028; $Billions)
  • Adults
  • Pediatrics

4: Key Countries Overview

  • Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market in UK
  • Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market in Germany
  • Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market in France
  • Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market in Italy
  • Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market in Spain

5: Syringes and Needles Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • Syringes and Needles - Market Opportunities & Trends
  • Syringes and Needles - Market Drivers
  • Syringes and Needles - Market Constraints

6: Syringes and Needles Industry Overview

  • Syringes and Needles Market - Competitive Landscape
  • Syringes and Needles Market - Key Vendor Profiles
  • Syringes and Needles Market - Other Prominent Vendors
  • Syringes and Needles Market - Key Strategic Recommendations
    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgrmtm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Artificial Intelligence Market in United States Projecting Strong Growth to 2028 with Emerging Trends in AI Integration

Artificial Intelligence Market in United States Projecting Strong Growth to 2028 with Emerging Trends in AI Integration

The "US Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The realm of Artificial...
Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2028 - Growing Demand for EVs in Urban Centers and Brazil's Commitment to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emission Drives EV Uptake

Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2028 - Growing Demand for EVs in Urban Centers and Brazil's Commitment to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emission Drives EV Uptake

The "Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.