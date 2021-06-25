Europe to lead Offshore Decommissioning Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry|Technavio

Technavio's report on "Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" reveals that the market has the potential to reach USD 1.77 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%.

Leading Regional Analysis of Offshore Decommissioning Market 2020-2024:

Technavio identifies North America as the second-highest country, where the offshore decommissioning market will have the potential to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2024. Factors such as declining crude oil prices, aging platforms, and growing investments in decommissioning activities will drive the demand of the offshore decommissioning market in North America over the forecast period.

APAC will be the third-highest country, where the offshore decommissioning market will have the potential to reach USD 0.72 billion by 2024. Several offshore projects in APAC are likely to increase the potential for the offshore decommissioning market over the forecast period.

Offshore Decommissioning Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry during 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the offshore decommissioning market report provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aker Solutions ASA, General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., John Wood Group Plc, Oceaneering International Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Weatherford International Plc

