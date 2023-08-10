Europe to Lead the Global Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis with a Highly Developed Renewable Energy Market to 2032

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Aug, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Equipment Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power supply equipment market for water electrolysis, valued at $0.430 billion in 2023, is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching $5.71 billion by 2032.

The market is expected to accelerate at a remarkable CAGR of 33.27% during the forecast period. The report on the power supply equipment market for water electrolysis provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring around 25 leading vendors.

Market Overview:

  • The power supply equipment market for water electrolysis is driven by supportive government initiatives, strict net-zero targets, and the increasing demand for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, green ammonia, green methanol, and other applications.
  • Water electrolysis involves converting electrical energy into chemical energy in the form of hydrogen and oxygen, and power supply equipment plays a crucial role in providing the necessary electrical energy for the electrolysis process.
  • The rising demand for green hydrogen, which has the potential to prevent the release of around 830 million tons of CO2 annually, is a significant driver for market growth.

Market Segmentation: Segmentation 1: by Application

  • Alkaline Electrolyzer
  • Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer
  • Solid Oxide Electrolytic Cell (SOEC) Electrolyzer
  • Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyzer

Segmentation 2: by Equipment Type

  • Rectifier (Thyristor Rectifier, IGBT Rectifier, Others)
  • Transformer
  • Others

Segmentation 3: by Region

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe
  • U.K.
  • China
  • Asia-Pacific and Japan: Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
  • Rest of the World: South America and the Middle East and Africa

Market Highlights: Alkaline Electrolyzer Dominates the Market (by Application):

  • Alkaline electrolyzer held the largest share in the power supply equipment market for water electrolysis in 2022.
  • Alkaline electrolyzers have a cost-effective advantage with a longer operational lifespan compared to PEM electrolyzers, as they do not require the use of precious metals as catalysts.

Rectifier Segment to Grow Rapidly (by Equipment Type):

  • In the power supply equipment market for water electrolysis, rectifier is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
  • IGBT rectifiers are gaining momentum due to benefits like fast response times, high efficiency, and reduced energy losses.

Europe to Dominate the Market (by Region):

  • Europe is expected to lead the power supply equipment market for water electrolysis, driven by the presence of leading companies and a highly developed renewable energy market.
  • European countries account for approximately 40% of the global installed capacity of water electrolyzers, and the European Union has ambitious plans to incorporate electrolyzer capacity into its hydrogen capacity plans.

Recent Developments:

  • In March 2023, Ingeteam introduced the INGECON H2 FSK E12000, a new rectifier solution designed for electrolyzers, tailored for large-scale green hydrogen production.
  • In March 2023, Nidec Industrial Solutions unveiled two significant green hydrogen production and storage projects in the U.S., featuring power supply units generating 5.6 MW of energy.
  • In January 2023, TMEIC introduced the Type-1 and Type-2 power electronics solutions for contemporary electrolyzer technologies, enabling high-current DC power supply.
  • In May 2022, Liyuan Rectifier Group announced the development of an electrolysis rectifier system for proton exchange membrane electrolysis.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations: Market Demand Drivers: Shift toward Renewable Energy Integration

  • The shift toward renewable energy integration is driving the adoption of water electrolysis for hydrogen production, promoting the decarbonization of power and mobility industries.

Market Challenges: High Energy Losses during Electrolysis Process

  • Significant energy losses during green hydrogen production at every stage of the supply chain pose a challenge for the water electrolysis technology's growth.

Market Opportunities: Advancements in Electrolysis Technology

  • Advancements in electrolysis technology, such as next-generation systems and hybrid water electrolysis, offer cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions, creating opportunities for power supply equipment suppliers.

Key Market Players: Private Companies:

  • AEG Power Solutions B.V.
  • Ingeteam
  • Comeca Group
  • TMEIC
  • Prodrive Technologies
  • FRIEM SPA
  • Statcon Energiaa Pvt. Ltd.
  • Green Power Co., Ltd.
  • KraftPowercon
  • Mak Plus Power Systems
  • MUNK GmbH
  • Liyuan Rectifier Group

Public Companies:

  • General Electric
  • Sensata Technologies, Inc.
  • Ador Powertron Ltd
  • Nidec Industrial Solutions
  • Danfoss Drives
  • ABB
  • American Superconductor
  • SMA Solar Technology AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

194

Forecast Period

2023 - 2032

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$0.43 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032

$5.71 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

33.3 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/if9yfl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

U.S. Post-Acute Market Set to Reach $350 Billion by 2030, Driven by Technology Innovations and Reimbursement Changes

Contact Center Digital Transformation in the BFSI Industry 2023-2024 - Employee Engagement is the Top Corporate Objective

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.