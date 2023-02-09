Europe to Spend USD 18 Million in Monkeypox Testing by the End of 2023 - Arizton

More than 25,300 confirmed Monkeypox cases in Europe (November 2022), the Demand for Monkeypox Testing Tremendously Increasing

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe monkeypox testing market to spend USD 18 million by the end of 2023. Growing development of rapid testing methods, advancements in PCR technology, and increasing collaborations among the vendors are the growing trends in the market.

Europe Monkeypox Testing Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2023-2025

There are only a few MPX test kits available in the market. However, governments make efforts to control the virus due to its rapid spread across the region. As case numbers and surveillance measures increase, the MPX testing market is anticipated to grow substantially in the coming months. The Monkeypox outbreak gives companies huge opportunities to develop new diagnostics to detect MPXV. In September 2022, Cosmos Health, a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, over-the-counter (OTC) medications, and medical devices, announced that it entered a contract with Virax Biolabs, a UK-based diagnostics company, focused on the prevention and detection of viral diseases wherein, Virax Biolabs became the distributor of MPXV real-time PCR detection kits. Cosmos Health has exclusive distribution rights for Cyprus and Greece, with the opportunity to distribute test kits across Europe.

Europe Monkeypox Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size USD 18,330 THOUSAND CAGR (2022-2025) (85.48) Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2025 Key Vendors Hoffmann-La Roche, Qiagen, altona Diagnostics, Autobio, Applied DNA Sciences, Aurora Biomed, bioactiva diagnostica, Beijing Hotgen Biotech, BioGX, CERTEST BIOTEC, Creative Biogene, CorDx, CLONIT, Eurobio Scientific, FireGene, GenScript, Guangzhou Pluslife Biotech, JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology, Nanjing Synthgene Medical Technology, RayBiotech Life, Sansure Biotech, Virax Biolabs, Wondfo, and Shanghai Biogerm Medical Technology Market Segments Type, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis EU-5, Central and Eastern Europe, and Nordic Countries Covered Spain, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, and Denmark

Increasing Government Surveillance Ease of Regulations for Product Approvals

Increasing Development by Several vendors is driving the Europe monkeypox testing market growth

In July 2022 , ELITechGroup, a France -based privately held manufacturer and distributor of IVD equipment, strategically partnered with Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies for monkeypox virus testing across Europe .

, ELITechGroup, a -based privately held manufacturer and distributor of IVD equipment, strategically partnered with Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies for monkeypox virus testing across . In June 2022 , Eurobio Scientific launched a CE-marked monkeypox screening test available for hospital use in France .

, Eurobio Scientific launched a CE-marked monkeypox screening test available for hospital use in . On 8th June 2022 , altona Diagnostics, a medical diagnostic company headquartered in Germany , announced the launch of the RealStar Zoonotic Orthopoxvirus PCR Kit 1.0, a real-time RT-PCR based reagent system for the detection of zoonotic (non-variola) Orthopoxvirus species-specific DNA – including MPVX DNA of the Central and West African strains.

, altona Diagnostics, a medical diagnostic company headquartered in , announced the launch of the RealStar Zoonotic Orthopoxvirus PCR Kit 1.0, a real-time RT-PCR based reagent system for the detection of zoonotic (non-variola) Orthopoxvirus species-specific DNA – including MPVX DNA of the Central and West African strains. On 27th June 2022 , Cepheid collaborated with the UK-based global molecular diagnostics company BioGX and announced a partnership between the two companies to provide a PCR test for MPX that will run on the GeneXpert system.

, Cepheid collaborated with the UK-based global molecular diagnostics company BioGX and announced a partnership between the two companies to provide a PCR test for MPX that will run on the GeneXpert system. In July 2022 , the altona Diagnostics company launched another monkeypox virus detection kit, Flexstar Monkeypox virus PCR Detection Mix 1.5, for research purposes.

, the altona Diagnostics company launched another monkeypox virus detection kit, Flexstar Monkeypox virus PCR Detection Mix 1.5, for research purposes. Bioactiva Diagnostica is another Germany -based company that offers PCR kits for monkeypox virus detection.

Europe Monkeypox Testing Market Insights

Syndromic tests for monkeypox detection are expected to witness strong growth because they can distinguish monkeypox from other harmful diseases, allowing for easier treatment. On 25th May 2022 , Roche and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol announced that they had developed a unique LightMix Modular Virus kit that simultaneously detects orthopoxvirus and offers information on whether an MPXV is present or not, including all MPXV from both the West African and Central African forms of the virus.

, Roche and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol announced that they had developed a unique LightMix Modular Virus kit that simultaneously detects orthopoxvirus and offers information on whether an MPXV is present or not, including all MPXV from both the West African and Central African forms of the virus. Rapid tests in the Europe monkeypox testing market are also expected to witness strong growth due to their rapid results and increasing consumer preference.

monkeypox testing market are also expected to witness strong growth due to their rapid results and increasing consumer preference. Demand for MPXV testing kits is expected to decline during the forecast as the cases can be seen declining due to increased surveillance, contact tracing, and increasing vaccination across Europe .

Key Company Profiles

Hoffmann-La Roche

Qiagen

altona Diagnostics

Autobio

Applied DNA Sciences

Aurora Biomed

bioactiva diagnostica

Beijing Hotgen Biotech

BioGX

CERTEST BIOTEC

Creative Biogene

CorDx

CLONIT

Eurobio Scientific

FireGene

GenScript

Guangzhou Pluslife Biotech

JOYSBIO ( Tianjin ) Biotechnology

) Biotechnology Nanjing Synthgene Medical Technology

RayBiotech Life

Sansure Biotech

Virax Biolabs

Wondfo

Shanghai Biogerm Medical Technology

Market Segmentation

Type

PCR

Lateral Flow Assay

Others

End-User

Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Region

Europe

EU-5



Spain





France





UK





Germany





Italy



Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe



Netherlands





Portugal





Switzerland



Nordic



Sweden





Denmark

