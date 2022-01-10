Europe Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff Regulatory and Marketing Policy Report 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Current Marketing Policies of Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff in European Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the study of regulatory and marketing peculiarities of 903 tobacco-free snus and snuff products in European countries.

All the products were categorized into a) tobacco-free nicotine snus, b) tobacco-free non-nicotine snus, c) tobacco-free nicotine snuff, d) tobacco-free non-nicotine snuff. The data was collected from public and private sources in European countries at the end of September. The report contains 5 sections, each devoted to a particular aspect of the abovementioned products.

Report Scope

The first section contains a general overview of regulations applicable to tobacco-free snus and snuff.

The second section gives details on product requirements for tobacco-free snus/snuff in European countries: ingredients, nicotine content, warnings and labelling, advertising and display.

The third section provides an analysis of socio-demographic and behavioristic characteristics of tobacco-free snus users.

The fourth section contains flavour profiles analysis for each of the subcategories distinguished.

The fifth section presents price statistics and analytics for each highlighted subcategory, collected at the end of September 2021 .

Key Topics Covered:

Scope of the Report

Executive Summary

1. General Regulation of Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff Products

2. Products Requirements

2.1. Requirement On ingredients

2.2. Nicotine Content

2.3. Health Warnings

2.4. advertising and Display Restrictions

3. Target Customer Groups

4. Flavor Prevalence of Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff

4.1. Flavor Prevalence analysis of Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches

4.2. Flavor Prevalence analysis of Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Pouches

4.3. Flavor analysis of Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snuff

4.4. Flavor analysis of Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Snuff

5. Price Policy analysis of Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff Products

5.1. Price analysis of Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches

5.2. Price analysis of Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Pouches

5.3. Price analysis For Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snuff

5.4. Price analysis For Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Snuff

References



Appendix A. Labelling Statements For Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snus in The Eu

Appendix B. age Limits and Restriction Statements For Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snus in The European Countries

Companies Mentioned

4NX Ltd.

77 Group SP. Z.O.O

AG Snus

AG. EDEL

AM Swedish FZ-LLC (UAE)

Amiral Tobacco AB

Another Snus Factory Stockholm AB

Apres Nicotine AB

Burger Sohne Holding AG (Altria Group)

Cobber Holding AB

Consumer Brands International s.r.o.

Corvus Global AG

Delikatessgrossisten i Norden AB

Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd.

Efuma ApS

Embassy of Snus UAB

Fedrs Sp.Z.o.o.

fk components GmbH

Flava Pouches Limited

Flavour Labs Ltd.

GermanFLAVORS GmbH

GN Tobacco

Gotlandssnus AB

Grenkem OU

Habit Factory in Sweden AB

AB Helwit Ltd - YOIK AB

HRJ Production OU

I.T.C. Limited

Imperial Tobacco Limited

Japan Tobacco International

Kordula UAB

Koyuki Vapor AB

KPod AB

Kurbits Snus AB

Latliq. SIA

Linan Produktion AB

Lipit Sweden AB

Microzero AB

Multifill AG

Niconovum AB

Nicopods EHF

Nicopodsy sp. Z oo

Nicton LLC

Nord Snus ApS

Nordic Noir Holding Ltd.

Nordic Noir Sweden AB

Novel Recreations Sweden AB

Pleasure Smoking Co. ApS - Future Tobacco Group

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.

Rasnus AG - Pintine GmbH

Skruf AB (Skruf Snus)

Swedish Match

Symetricus Sp z o. O

TCF GROUP

The Art Factory AB

The Snus Factory Sweden

Twinroll Service AB

UAB N.G.P Empire Lithuania

Unisoil LLC

Valo SWE

Vika Svensson

Vilosophy UK Limited

VILOSOPHY UK LTD

Voon Innovation AB

Wellauer AG (House of smoke Gunz GmBH)

XQS International AB

Zafari Life AB

Zoetic International plc

