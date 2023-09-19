Europe Tool Storage Products Market Insights Report 2023: A $1.33 Billion Market by 2028 - Growth Enablers, Restraints, and Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Tool Storage Products Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe tool storage products market was valued at $1,169.60 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2. 20% during the forecast period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the European tool storage products market. The revenue generated from the sale of tool storage products is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Europe tool storage products, including the Europe tool storage products market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

Tool storage products facilitate the storage and transport of tools and are suitable for several activities such as home improvement, gardening, repair & maintenance, and other industrial activities. Organizing the tools reduces the waste of time, keeps them safe from damage, and increases the user's efficiency as it requires less time for searching & arranging tools. Due to the advancements in the design of tool storage products, a greater number of tools can be stored in toolboxes, which may reduce the required space and increase portability.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present tool storage products market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

The Europe tool storage products market is growing significantly due to the increasing popularity of DIY activities, growing demand for lightweight-based tool storage products, the proliferation of e-commerce, booming construction activities in Europe , affordability & availability of a wide range of tool storage products, and high penetration of tool storage products in the automotive industry.

Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Robert Bosch Stiftung, Emerson, Werner, and Sortimo are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Bott, HAZET-WERK, raaco, Stahlwille, Festool, GEDORE, Sonic Tools, and BOXO are the other prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

In commercial spaces, demand for pegboards is rising as it is easier and time-saving to store tools in pegboards.

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Snap-on

Robert Bosch Stiftung

Emerson

Werner

Sortimo

Bott

HAZET-WERK

raaco

Stahlwille

Festool

GEDORE

Sonic Tools

BOXO

Techtronic Industries

BenchMaster

Teng Tools

BETA UTENSILI

KNIPEX

Apex Tool Group

Products Market Insights (2022-2028)

Tool Chests & Cabinets

Toolboxes

Others

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Vehicles

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

Offline

Online

Material Market Insights (2022-2028)

Steel

Plastic

Others

