Europe Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies Comparative SWOT & Strategy Analysis Report 2023-2027: Defense Industrial Base Globally Growth-Bound and Geared towards Rapid Ramp-Up of Production Rates

The report provides comprehensive insights into the Top 5 European Aerospace & Defense industry OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

The report provides detailed analysis on the A&D Primes, including, comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning, overall strategy focus, key strategies & plans for medium term, financial analysis and a detailed Comparative SWOT analysis against the backdrop of emerging rapid shifts in the geopolitical dynamics, equations & landscape and technological leapfrogging.

The report also projects market evolution for the global A&D market over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, defense spending growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, key growth domains and potential growth opportunities.

Global Defense Spending on a Historic High and Poised for Rapid, Medium-Term Growth:



Global Defense Spending has been on a clear upswing and is at a historic high now, having breached the $2 trillion threshold in 2021, led by the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order and the return of great power competition among leading geopolitical powers marked by sustained geopolitical instability, rising political tensions and conflicts.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been a watershed moment, or 'Zeitenwende', geopolitically having brought back the spectre of war over Europe back to life after almost 3 decades following Russia's military resurgence and is showing no signs of abating even after heading into its second year.

Russia's looming threat and ongoing antics in Ukraine have effectively led to a renaissance in defense spending across Europe with surging defense budgets & overhaul of defense industrial base for the rapid production ramp-up required after decades of operating in the hibernation mode.



Revitalization of the European Defense Industrial Base Underway



The revitalization of the European defense industrial base is in full swing amid increasing threat perceptions from Russia, historic low inventory levels of munitions & missiles across NATO members following years of neglect, rapid shift in strategic defense posture across some nations and focus on preparedness with plans for replacement & modernization of ageing, cold-war era defense equipment which is likely to provide growth opportunities to European OEMs & their value chains going forward.

Leapfrogging of technological capabilities is also very much there in the European agenda following the initiation of a number of new, joint defense programs across the old continent, led by the Franco-German FCAS & MGCS programs, and the Anglo-Japanese 6th generation fighter jet aircraft program. It is in addition to the outright procurement of in-production defense equipment from the other side of the Atlantic to ensure ready availability and Interoperability with NATO forces.

For instance, the 5th generation F-35 Lightning II JSF has steadily been expanding its customer base across Europe with Switzerland, Poland, Finland, Czech Republic and now Germany choosing the F-35 platform as a replacement for their ageing, legacy fighter jets while the CH-47F Chinook has been selected by a couple of European nations recently for the combat proven heavy lift capability



Defense Industrial Base Globally Growth-Bound and Geared towards Rapid Ramp-Up of Production Rates while Facing Near-Term Supply Chain & Macroeconomic Challenges:



The ongoing U.S. & NATO military assistance to Ukraine from existing stocks needing backfilling of inventories, the focus of U.S. defense spending towards maintaining traditional overmatch over adversaries focused on developing next generation capabilities through accelerated R&D pursuits and the need for replacement of ageing defense equipment with next generation systems & technologies have collectively been driving the significant increase in investment outlay towards defense backed by steady increases in U.S. defense budget over the recent years.

Europe, under NATO, is treading a similar pathway with defense spending by NATO alliance members having grown by 23% over 2018-2022 with focus on getting the defense spending to the 2% of GDP level which has been achieved by a majority of NATO members by 2022 marking a renaissance for the European defense industrial base after decades of slump & neglect



The defense industrial base across the U.S. & Europe is gearing up to rapidly ramp-up production rates over near term to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems following the extraordinary rate at which they are being used in Ukraine, given that almost 13 years worth of Javelin & Stinger stocks have already been utilized, and to meet growing international demand for them following the return of the era of great power competition.

The global defense spending, thus, is projected to reach the record $2.5 trillion level by 2027 following a virtual defense renaissance globally with the industry gearing up to ramp up production rates to unprecedented rates & levels over near to medium term



The report analyzes & provides:

Overall Strategy Focus & Key Strategies & Plans being chalked out by the Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense companies

Top 5 Aerospace & Defense companies Insights into Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends likely to shape the future of the Global Aerospace & Defense industry over medium term

Outlining of Emerging, Potential Growth Opportunities

Identifies Key Driving & Restraining Forces Impacting the Industry & assesses their potential Degree of Impact through a Comprehensive Force Field Analysis

Provides an overview of Key, Upcoming Defense Programs

Analysis of Defense Budgets & Overall Budgetary Trend across Key Nations

In-Focus, Emerging, Game-Changer Technologies

Comprehensive Outlook & Medium-Term Demand Growth Projections for the Global Aerospace & Defense industry

Key Topics Covered:



Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 5 Industry Players

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Rolls Royce Holdings plc

Safran SA

Leonardo S.p.A.

Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Rolls Royce Holdings plc

Safran SA

Leonardo S.p.A.

Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 European A&D Primes

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Rolls Royce Holdings plc

Safran SA

Leonardo S.p.A.

Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs

Analysis Coverage:

Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Portfolio Adjustment & Realignment based on Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Latest & Upcoming European Defense Programs - Program Factsheets & Analysis

Program Size

Scale & Scope

Competing OEMs

Program Stage & Status

Contract Awards

Latest Developments

Upcoming Milestones

Program Outlook

Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense - 2023-2027

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends

Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

Market Outlook & Growth Projections

Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections - 2023-2027

Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

