Europe Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Competitive Analysis Report 2022-2026: Comparative Analysis of Industry Players and OEMs from a Business & Relative Strategy Perspective

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2022-2026 - Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Airbus, BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, Safran, Leonardo" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense industry OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.
The report provides detailed analysis on A&D Primes, including, comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning, overall strategy focus, key strategies & plans for medium term, financial analysis and a detailed Comparative SWOT ana
lysis against the backdrop of emerging rapid shifts in the geopolitical dynamics, equations & landscape and technological leapfrogging. The report also projects market evolution for the global A&D market over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, defense spending growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, key growth domains and potential growth opportunities.
The defense industrial base across Europe is set for a renaissance at least for the medium term with increasing threat perception levels, rapid shift in defense posture & focus on preparedness with plans for replacement & modernization of ageing, cold-war era defense equipment and leapfrogging of technological capabilities marked by upgrade efforts for legacy platforms, like the British Challenger & French Leclerc MBTs, and the initiation of a number of new defense programs across the old continent led by the Franco-German FCAS & MGCS apart from the British-Italian-Swedish Tempest 6th generation fighter jet program amid increasing environmental uncertainty & volatility, political tensions & risks of escalations following the virtual evaporation of traditional, rule-based world order
Further, defense spending across Europe has surged following the resurgence of the bear and its ongoing mauling of Ukraine which has been driving the rejuvenation the European defense industrial base with plans for better defense preparedness being prioritized through equipment modernization, upgrade & outright replacement with next-generation capabilities which is likely to provide growth opportunities to European OEMs & their value chains while competing against their American counterparts.
For instance, F-35 Lightning II JSF's 5th generation capabilities have been driving its latest successes & further expansion of customer base across Europe with Switzerland, Finland and now Germany choosing the F-35 platform as a replacement for their ageing, legacy fighters over the European 4+ generation jets.
For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain
The report will also be useful for existing & potential Investors, Industry & Company Analysts, M&A Advisory Firms, Strategy & Management Consulting Firms, PE Firms, Venture Capitalists, Financing & Leasing Companies, Researchers and all those associated with the industry.
Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:
- Strategic Planning & Decision-Making Processes
- Comparative Analysis of Industry Players and OEMs from a Business & Relative Strategy Perspective
- Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues
- Review of Key, Upcoming Defense Programs
- Global Defense Budgetary Trend and Defense Budgetary Spending Levels across Key Markets
- Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment
- Overview of Key, Emerging & Game Changer Technologies that are likely to Shape the future
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake Trend
- Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 5 Industry Players
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems plc
- Rolls Royce Holdings plc
- Safran SA
- Leonardo S.p.A.
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems plc
- Rolls Royce Holdings plc
- Safran SA
- Leonardo S.p.A.
Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 European A&D Primes
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems plc
- Rolls Royce Holdings plc
- Safran SA
- Leonardo S.p.A.
Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs
- Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Portfolio Adjustment & Realignment based on Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 9: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 11: Latest & Upcoming European Defense Programs - Detailed Program Factsheets
- Program Size
- Scale & Scope
- Competing OEMs
- Program Stage & Status
- Contract Awards
- Latest Developments
- Upcoming Milestones
- Program Outlook
Section 12: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
- U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends
- Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations
- Market Outlook & Growth Projections
- Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections
- Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions
