Europe Transportation Strikes: Squaremouth Explains Travel Insurance Coverage

However, travel insurance coverage is no longer available once the strike has been announced or reported. Once this happens, it is known in the insurance industry as a 'foreseeable event' which means that no policy will pay out. For this reason, Squaremouth recommends that travelers do not purchase a new policy for these strikes, as it has now been reported by the media.

What if I'm Already En Route?

Travelers who purchased a policy before the strikes were reported, may be covered to end their trip early and get paid back their prepaid and non-refundable trip expenses. Trip Interruption will cover between 100% and 200% of a traveler's costs, depending on the policy. It may cover more than the total trip cost because it can cover additional transportation expenses incurred to get home.

What if I'm Stranded?

Most policies include Travel Delay and Missed Connection coverage. Travel Delay pays travelers back the costs of their food, hotels and local transportation during the delay, however, travelers need to be delayed for at least 3, 6 or 12 hours, depending on the policy, before the coverage begins. Missed Connection coverage can help with the costs to catch up to the rest of the trip.

Squaremouth created the Europe Transportation Strikes Information Center to explain coverage for the strikes. This page is regularly updated by Squaremouth's travel insurance experts, and includes answers to frequently asked questions and official statements from providers.

