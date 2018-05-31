Europe Travel Prepaid Card Market Databook 2018

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Europe Travel Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022) by Consumer (Retail, Corporate), Key Trends and Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a bundled offering, combining 15 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. The report provides market size and forecast of Europe travel prepaid cards, covering four market segments and sub-segments for each of the 15 countries.
Report Highlights
- Travel prepaid cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results. The report provides market size and forecast for open loop travel prepaid cards.
- Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in the prepaid card industry.
- Open loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in overall open loop prepaid market segment. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with a risk assessment through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
