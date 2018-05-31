Europe Travel Prepaid Card Market Databook 2018

This product is a bundled offering, combining 15 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. The report provides market size and forecast of Europe travel prepaid cards, covering four market segments and sub-segments for each of the 15 countries.



Report Highlights

Travel prepaid cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results. The report provides market size and forecast for open loop travel prepaid cards.

Drawing from proprietary survey results. The report provides market size and forecast for open loop travel prepaid cards. Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in the prepaid card industry.

Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in the prepaid card industry. Open loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in overall open loop prepaid market segment. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in overall open loop prepaid market segment. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions. Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with a risk assessment through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



