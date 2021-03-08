Europe TV and Video Market Dataset & Report 2021-2024: TV Access Systems, TV and OTT Service Revenue, Audience and Subscriptions for the Top Players

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The TV and Video Market in Europe - Dataset & Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, the report delivers an analysis of the sector's key indicators, and so providing readers with a deeper understanding of current and upcoming shifts and trends in Europe's TV and OTT markets:

A dataset of 17 countries and 2 sub-regions, historical data back to 2016 and market forecasts up to 2024.

It covers the key indicators for tracking the TV and video sector: TV access systems, TV and OTT service revenue, audience and subscription figures for the top players.

The report provides an analysis of the main market trends, and the developments to watch.

Dataset Scope

Indicators by country

Consumption indicators

Video viewing time: live linear TV, time-shifted TV, online video

The top free-to-air channels' audience share

Access indicators

General access indicators: TV households

Households' television access mode on the main TV set: terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV

Pay-TV penetration: pay-TV/free-to-air only split

Customer number for the main pay-TV services

Customer number for the main OTT services

Customer number for the main SVoD offers

Revenue indicators

Income from public financing/licensing fees

TV ad revenue

Pay-TV revenue

Revenue from OTT services: video advertising revenue (in-stream ad), DTR, Download to rent, EST, Electronic Sell-Through, SVoD - Subscription Video on Demand

Type of data

Background data 2016-2019

Estimates as of the end of 2020

Forecasts for 2021-2024

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. TV & Video Consumption

2.1. Linear TV viewing: Europe in the global average

2.2. Solutions for stemming viewer losses

3. TV Access Networks

3.1. High TV penetration rate in households starting to decline

3.2. Terrestrial television still dominates in southern Europe, while cable and satellite share the market in continental and northern Europe

3.3. IPTV: main beneficiary of changing viewing habits in Europe

3.4. But Europe will still be a land of contrasts in 2024

3.5. Pay TV's weight in the equation

4. TV Revenue

4.1. A continent that is losing steam

4.2. Balanced reliance on three main sources of financing

4.3. Clear decrease in growth

4.4. A downward trend driven by multiple factors

4.5. Dwindling growth confirmed in Europe with the Covid-19 crisis

5. OTT Video Market

5.1. A market massively concentrated in a handful of countries

5.2. The Covid-19 crisis benefitted subscription services

5.3. Still steady growth momentum for OTT in Europe, but at a lesser pace

5.4. OTT ensuring audiovisual industry growth

6. The Players

6.1. European players' dwindling clout on the international stage

6.2. Having to compete with American OTT players, European media companies are looking to form strategic alliances



