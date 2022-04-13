Europe, U.K., and Australia Electric Blanket Market is projected to surge to a valuation of US$ 3.76 Bn by the end of 2031: PMR

High prices of room heaters, increasing technological proliferation in consumer goods, and rising disposable income are expected to be major factors driving demand growth of electric blankets in Europe, U.K., and Australia. However, seasonal sales and effects on improper use are projected to have a hampering effect on market expansion over the coming years.

Key electric blanket suppliers are focusing on new launches to expand their sales potential and boost revenue generation all over Europe, the U.K., and Australia.

In February 2022, Aldi, a leading supermarket chain, was offering electric blankets for low as US$ 25, while most other chains start their range from US$ 50. These electric blankets are expected to see good sales in the European region due to their cost-effective nature and severe winter chills across the region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales revenue from the Europe , U.K., and Australia electric blanket market currently stand at US$ 2.11 Bn in 2022.

"Increasing geriatric population and rising popularity of electric blankets in Europe, U.K. and Australia to drive market potential through 2031," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market for electric blankets in the U.K., Europe, and Australia is expected to see new launches from several market players operating in these regions in order to boost their sales potential.

Key market players profiled in the report are Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Morphy Richards Ltd., Biddeford Blankets LLC, Snugnights UK LLP, Slumberdown Company, PIFCO, Shavel Associates Inc., Silentnight Group Ltd., CDB Goldair Australia Pty LTD, Glen Dimplex Group, MAXSA Innovations, E&E Co. Ltd., and Shijiazhuang Mengjie Industry Co. Ltd.

Persistence Market Research released new market research on the Europe, U.K., and Australia electric blanket market, covering global industry analysis of 2016-2021 and forecasts for 2022–2031.

The Europe, U.K., and Australia electric blanket market study reveals compelling insights on the basis of product type (over blankets, under blankets, electric pads), price range (economy, mid-range, premium), size (single size, full/queen size, king size), material (wool, cotton, polyester, acrylic, other materials), end use (commercial, residential), and sales channel (direct, indirect), across three regions.

