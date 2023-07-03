Europe Vaccine Packaging Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Breakdown by Primary, Secondary, & Tertiary Packaging - Focus on Vials, Ampoules, & Syringes

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Vaccine Packaging Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe vaccine packaging market was valued at $1,016.62 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1,487.42 million in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55%

This report offers market size & forecast data for the European vaccine packaging market. The revenue generated from the sale of vaccine packaging materials and products are included in the report. Revenue generated by service providers are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of Europe vaccine packaging, including the market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present vaccine packaging market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • In 2022, the EU5 dominated the vaccine packaging market with the highest revenue share of 53.76%, followed by Central and Eastern Europe with 35.37% and then Nordic countries with 10.87%.
  • The vaccine packaging market in Europe is witnessing significant growth due to increasing research and development (R&D) activities owing to the prevalence of various infectious diseases, the presence of leading vaccine players, well-developed infrastructure, high investments in drug development, and growing government initiatives.
  • Primary Packaging accounted for the highest share of more than 71% in Europe's vaccine packaging market due to the growing demand for vials, ampoules, and syringes with the increasing vaccine demand.
  • Based on primary packaging type, the vials packaging segment accounted for a 38.18% market share in the Europe vaccine packaging market. It dominated the other segments due to its wide usage as an essential primary packaging element for vaccine products.
  • Based on material type, the glass segment accounts for a 44.09% Europe vaccine packaging market share attributed to its external barrier properties and its highest demand in primary packaging.
  • The pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for the highest share of more than 46% in the Europe vaccine packaging market, which is owing to the rise in contagious or infectious diseases, the growing aging population, the growing demand for vaccines, innovations in vaccine development are some of the major factors driving the vaccine packaging industry.
  • SCHOTT, Gerresheimer AG, Stevanato Group, Amcor, SGD Pharma, WestRock, Corning Incorporation, and Others are the leading players in the Europe vaccine Packaging market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of innovations in oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmune, chronic ailments, and rare diseases.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • SCHOTT Pharma
  • Gerresheimers AG
  • Stevanato Group
  • SGD Pharma
  • WestRock Pharma
  • Amcor
  • Aptar Group
  • Corning International
  • Catalent
  • Becton, Dickinson and company (BD)
  • Panasonic Health Corporation
  • Cognex
  • Airnov
  • Bilcare Research
  • DHL
  • Borosil
  • CCL
  • Drug Plastics Group
  • DWK Life Sciences
  • LOG
  • Eppendorf
  • Renolit
  • Qorpak
  • Nipro
  • Medical Packaging LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1: Vaccine Packaging Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Key Findings

2: Vaccine Packaging Market

  • Europe: Projected Revenue of Vaccine Packaging (2022-2028; $Millions)

3: Vaccine Packaging Market Segmentation Data

Europe: Projected Revenue by Packaging level (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Primary Packaging
  • Secondary Packaging
  • Tertiary Packaging

Europe: Projected Revenue by Packaging type (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Vials Packaging
  • Ampoules Packaging
  • Syringes
  • Others

Europe: Projected Revenue by Material type (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Glass
  • Plastic
  • Others

Europe: Projected Revenue by End-user type (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Pharma & Biotech Companies
  • Healthcare Facilities
  • Others

4: Key Countries Overview

  • EU5: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)
  • Germany: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)
  • France: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)
  • UK: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)
  • Italy: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)
  • Spain: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

Central & Eastern Europe: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

  • Poland: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)
  • Netherland: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2028)
  • Switzerland: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

Nordic Countries: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

  • Sweden: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)
  • Denmark: Projected Revenue ($ MN; 2022-2028)

5: Vaccine Packaging Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • Vaccine Packaging Market Drivers
  • Vaccine Packaging Market Trends
  • Vaccine Packaging Market Constraints

6: Vaccine Packaging Industry Overview

  • Vaccine Packaging - Competitive Landscape
  • Vaccine Packaging - Key Players
  • Vaccine Packaging - Key Company Profiles
  • Vaccine Packaging - Key Strategic Recommendations

7: Appendix

