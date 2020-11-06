Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market (2020 to 2025) - by Product Type, Power Range, Application, End-user and Country

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market, by Product Type, by Power Range, by Application, by End User, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Growing technological advances in developing economies and increased awareness along with the demand for energy efficiency are expected to be the main driving factors for the variable frequency drive (VFD) market over the coming years. In addition, ongoing investment in raising awareness about energy efficiency is also anticipated to act as a major driving force. Electric drive technology is undergoing a new revolution with the ongoing development and advancement in computing, automatic control, and power electronics technologies. Major vendors are focused on developing new products to improve company competitiveness and energy efficiency, which boosts market growth.



In addition, the expansion of the application field of variable frequency drive in the pulp and paper and food processing industries will fuel market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the compatibility of new VFD motors with existing ones improves the adoption of various drives such as AC drive, DC drive, and servo drive throughout major end-user industries around the world. Technical problems associated with variable frequency drive, however, are impeding market growth. Furthermore, high initial costs are expected to discourage the adoption of variable frequency drive in developing regions.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into AC Drives, DC Drives and Servo Drives. Based on Power Range, the market is segmented into Low, Medium, Micro and High. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pumps, Electric Fans, HVAC, Conveyers and Extruders & Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Industrial, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Automotive and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Hitachi, Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Nidec Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and The Danfoss Group



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2015, Jan - 2019, Nov) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market by Product Type

4.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drive AC Drives Market by Country

4.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive DC Drives Market by Country

4.3 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Servo Drives Market by Country



Chapter 5. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market by Power Range

5.1 Europe Low Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

5.2 Europe Medium Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

5.3 Europe Micro Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

5.4 Europe High Power Range Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market by Application

6.1 Europe Pumps Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

6.2 Europe Electric Fans Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

6.3 Europe HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

6.4 Europe Conveyers Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

6.5 Europe Extruders & Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country



Chapter 7. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market by End User

7.1 Europe Oil & Gas Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.2 Europe Industrial Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.3 Europe Food & Beverages Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.4 Europe Power Generation Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.5 Europe Infrastructure Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.6 Europe Automotive Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

7.7 Europe Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country



Chapter 8. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market by Country

8.1 Germany Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.2 UK Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.3 France Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.4 Russia Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.5 Spain Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.6 Italy Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.7 Rest of Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 ABB Group

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.1.5.3 Geographical Expansions:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Hitachi, Ltd.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Eaton Corporation PLC

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Regional analysis

9.3.5 Research & Development Expense

9.3.6 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.6.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.6.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.3.6.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.7 Swot Analysis

9.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Nidec Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5.5.3 Geographical Expansions:

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Siemens AG

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Schneider Electric SE

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

9.7.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental Analysis

9.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8.5 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Furukawa Group)

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Segmental Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expense

9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1 The Danfoss Group

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Research & Development Expense

9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.10.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:



