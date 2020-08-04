Europe Vehicle Leasing Market 2020-2024 Featuring BMW, Daimler, Europcar, LeasePlan, Sixt, and Volkswagen Amongst Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vehicle leasing market in Europe is poised to grow by $56.58 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report on the vehicle leasing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by it being a cost-effective way of obtaining a vehicle, growing demand for vehicle leasing from SMEs, and rising technological obsolescence of older vehicles.



This study identifies use of telematics in leased vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle leasing market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, car subscription model of car leasing, and rising demand for EV leasing due to the need for optimum performance and reduction of emissions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle leasing market in Europe vendors that include:



ALD SA

Arval Service Lease

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG & Co. KG

Europcar Mobility Group SA

LeasePlan Corp. N.V.

Natixis SA

Sixt SE

Volkswagen AG

Also, the vehicle leasing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

