Europe Vehicle Leasing Market 2020-2024 Featuring BMW, Daimler, Europcar, LeasePlan, Sixt, and Volkswagen Amongst Others
Aug 04, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vehicle leasing market in Europe is poised to grow by $56.58 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report on the vehicle leasing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by it being a cost-effective way of obtaining a vehicle, growing demand for vehicle leasing from SMEs, and rising technological obsolescence of older vehicles.
This study identifies use of telematics in leased vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle leasing market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, car subscription model of car leasing, and rising demand for EV leasing due to the need for optimum performance and reduction of emissions will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle leasing market in Europe vendors that include:
- ALD SA
- Arval Service Lease
- BMW AG
- Daimler AG
- Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG & Co. KG
- Europcar Mobility Group SA
- LeasePlan Corp. N.V.
- Natixis SA
- Sixt SE
- Volkswagen AG
Also, the vehicle leasing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
