Europe Virtual and Remote Laboratories Market size to grow by USD 489.71 million from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like A KRUSS Optronic GmbH, Cengage Learning Inc., ERIGrid 2.0 and many more

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe Virtual and Remote Laboratories Market is projected to grow by USD 489.71 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.95% during the forecast period. The Europe Virtual and Remote Laboratories Market exhibits fragmentation due to the existence of numerous global and local companies. A few prominent companies that offer virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe are A KRUSS Optronic GmbH, Cengage Learning Inc., ERIGrid 2.0, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, International Labmate Ltd., Labster Group ApS, Learning Science Ltd, Merck KGaA, Microsoft Corp., Pearson Plc, Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, PNX Labs GmbH, Roquette Freres SA, Salesforce Inc., Saros Technology Ltd., Schauenburg Service GmbH, The MathWorks Inc., TUV NORD AG, VDE Verband der Elektrotechnik Elektronik Informationstechnik e. V., and Virtual Hacking Labs. Download the free sample report now to get more insight into the company's analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual and Remote Laboratories Market in Europe 2023-2027

Europe Virtual and Remote Laboratories Market - Company Offering

Companies are implementing diverse approaches, including forming strategic alliances, establishing partnerships, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, expanding into new geographical areas, and launching new products/services, to strengthen their market presence. Below, find one of the company offerings:

Cengage Learning Inc. - The company offers virtual and remote laboratories for educators and learners to modify, improve, and practice, often at a fraction of the cost of replicating those experiences in real life, and without the limitations of time and geography.

Europe Virtual and Remote Laboratories Market - Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- The growing demand for a cost-efficient laboratory model is driving the expansion of the virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe .

The growing demand for a cost-efficient laboratory model is driving the expansion of the virtual and remote laboratories market in . Key Trend - A key trend in the European virtual and remote laboratories market is the widespread embrace of inquiry-based learning.

- A key trend in the European virtual and remote laboratories market is the widespread embrace of inquiry-based learning. Major Challenges - One significant obstacle in Europe's virtual and remote laboratories market is the substantial expenses linked to complying with stringent user privacy regulations.

Europe Virtual and Remote Laboratories Market - Market Segmentation

Technavio's report covers market segmentation by type (remote laboratories and virtual laboratories) and end-user (institutions and individual learners).

The remote laboratories segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth in the forecast period. Remote laboratories allow students and faculties to access equipment or computers over the internet for conducting experiments and laboratory tasks, eliminating the need for physical presence in the lab.

