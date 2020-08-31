Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Offering, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-User

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953791/?utm_source=PRN





Europe is a technologically advanced region in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).Desktop operations run on virtual machines located at a central server and delivered to the end users over a network.



The end-users can access these remote machines with help of endpoints such as PCs, laptops, smartphones, thin client terminals, and tablets.VDI solutions and services are becoming quite popular among various industries such as IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, and retail for robustly adopting the trend of mobile and remote teams.



Users, such as mobile employees, field technicians, contractors, part-time workers, healthcare professionals, and teachers, commonly utilize virtual desktop infrastructure for efficient work and high performance while working from remote locations.VDI enhances user mobility and remote access by allowing users to access a wide range of virtual apps and data on the move.



Due to the growing trend of digitalization, automation, and smart workplaces, the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure solutions is anticipated to rise at an impressive pace in coming years.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment led the virtual desktop infrastructure market in 2019.Organizations with over 500 employees are classified as large enterprises.



These enterprises have their clients across several regions.Moreover, these enterprises account for high market shares and technical knowledge, as well as effective business strategies.



These large enterprises invest in innovative and latest technologies to operate their business effectively.The benefits conferred by VDI such as remote access and cost-savings are attracting large enterprises to adopt the VDI solutions.



The VDI market for the large enterprises segment is well established and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The overall Europe virtual desktop infrastructure market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe virtual desktop infrastructure market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe virtual desktop infrastructure market. Major players operating in the Europe virtual desktop infrastructure market include Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; VMware; Fujitsu Limited; Dell Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953791/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

