Europe Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Exceptional Growth Across Landscaping Industry Fuels Sector

The increasing demand for maintaining the aesthetic appearance of the yard or lawn areas in various landscaping services, golf courses, and other sports arenas is expected to bolster the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers in the market. Landscape contractors emphasize management over their industry running costs. In addition, these contractors mainly concentrate on dealing with propane mower models, and the OEMs are supplying the same to contractors.
Various gardening and lawn equipment include corded electric, engine-driven, gas-powered, and propane-powered equipment.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EUROPE WALK-BEHIND LAWN MOWERS MARKET:
- The Europe walk behind lawn mowers market will witness shipments of 9,838.96 thousand units by 2027.
- The rapid urbanization of developing countries in Europe is expected to fuel the demand for gardens and recreational parks, increasing the need for maintenance and pushing the demand for lawn care equipment during the forecast period. Although UK and Germany account for the extensive use of lawn and garden machinery, France is likely to witness significant demand due to the improved quality of garden equipment.
- Electric Powered walk-behind lawn mowers are primarily used in Europe as they are less costly and require lower maintenance costs. The compact size and easy configuration have led to higher usage of electric walk-behind mowers. The cordless and corded walk-behind lawn mowers operate efficiently to complete a task. The mowers are intended to lower the trouble, such as frequent changing of fuels and engine oil regularly associated with gas-powered walk-behind mowers.
- Sustainability directives have also given rise to the mulching trend that is gaining traction. It enables sustainable fertilization of soil and relieves the operator from the inconvenience of collecting grass. Manufacturers are thus, adding mulching capabilities to their mowers. For instance, Husqvarna has introduced a two-in-one cutting system that enables BioClip (mulching) and collection.
- The demand for lawn mowers is expected to increase with the manufacturers emphasizing the use of ergonomic design in walk-behind lawn mowers. The emergence of diverse varieties of the latest and advanced innovations for a different product portfolio has raised the competition among the market players. As a result, significant manufacturers in the country are anticipated to concentrate on improving the technical advancement and innovations for the development of their products as well as minimizing their product costs.
- Furthermore, the manufacturers are establishing emission-free walk-behind lawn mowers, which produce less noise and air pollution. For instance, Greenworks self-propelled electric lawn mowers are emission-free equipment that provides robust power and performance for residential purposes.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Segmentation by Product
- Reel or Cylinder Lawn Mowers
- Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers
- Push Lawn Mowers
- Hover Lawn Mowers
Segmentation by End-Users
- Residential End-users
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Manual-powered
- Gasoline-powered
- Propane-powered
- Electric Corded
- Electric Cordless
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Cylinder Blades
- Deck/Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
Segmentation by Drive Type
- Manual Drive
- AWD (All-wheel Drive)
- FWD (Front-wheel Drive)
- RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)
Segmentation by Start Type
- No Start
- Key Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Segmentation by Region
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Netherlands
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- High Adoption of Green Roofs & Spaces
- Growing Availability of Alternative Fuel Options
- Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Market Growth Enablers
- Rise in Homeownership & Home Improvement Projects
- Low Capital Investment Costs
- Exceptional Growth Across Landscaping Industry
- Surge in Commercial Construction Projects
Market Restraints
- Rise in Xeriscaping & High Implementation of Artificial Grass
- Vulnerability of Workers to Safety Hazards
- High Pollution Levels Associated With Gasoline-Powered Lawn Mowers
- Escalating Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers
Key Vendors
- Deere & Company
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- AL-KO Gardentech
- Ariens Company (AriensCo)
- AS-Motor
- Bobcat Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- Cobra
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak Group
- GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS
- Grey Technology (GTECH)
- Greenworks Tools
- Makita
- Masport
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Ningbo NGP Industry Co. Ltd
- Positec Group (WORX)
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIHL
- SUMEC Group Corp.
- Techtronic Industries
- Textron Inc.
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yangzhou Weibang Garden
