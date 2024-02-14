Europe Water Filters Market Report 2024: Notable Demand for Customizable and Modular Water Filtration Solutions Gaining Momentum - Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Water Filters Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Water Filters market was valued at $1.96 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of $2.78 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6%

The Europe Water Filter Market represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry catering to the region's increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water. Comprising a wide range of filtration systems, this market serves various residential, industrial, and commercial sectors to address water quality concerns.

Sustainability and health consciousness drive significant trends within the European water Filter Market. As the region strongly emphasizes environmental responsibility, consumers seek eco-friendly filtration solutions that minimize waste and energy consumption. While online distribution channels have gained prominence, physical outlets, such as home improvement stores and DIY shops, remain crucial for consumers seeking a hands-on shopping experience.

Advanced filtration methods, including smart sensors, IoT connectivity, and data analytics, are becoming increasingly prevalent. These technologies enhance the efficiency and performance of water filtration systems, providing consumers with real-time monitoring capabilities and contributing to the overall evolution of water purification solutions.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

There is a notable demand for customizable and modular water filtration solutions in the European market. Consumers seek flexibility in tailoring their filtration systems to address specific water quality issues, contributing to the rise of modular filter designs that can be adapted to varying preferences and requirements.

With increasing awareness of emerging contaminants in water sources, consumers emphasize advanced filtration capabilities. Market players are responding by developing and marketing filters designed to address a broader range of contaminants, including pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and emerging pollutants, meeting the demand for comprehensive water purification.

Growing concerns about water scarcity in certain European regions influence consumer choices in water filters. Market players are addressing this by developing filtration systems that purify water and focus on water conservation, promoting sustainable usage and highlighting the importance of water efficiency.

In March 2023 , Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions launched the Sievers TOC-R3, an innovative online TOC analyzer. This innovative solution employed high-temperature, non-catalytic combustion technology, ensuring reliability and responsiveness. Market players could have benefited from reduced maintenance costs, increased uptime, and the ability to make profitable process decisions.

, Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions launched the Sievers TOC-R3, an innovative online TOC analyzer. This innovative solution employed high-temperature, non-catalytic combustion technology, ensuring reliability and responsiveness. Market players could have benefited from reduced maintenance costs, increased uptime, and the ability to make profitable process decisions. In July 2023 , DuPont introduced the DuPont Elates LINE XD nanofiltration membrane elements for lithium brine purification. These elements offered high lithium passage and selectivity over divalent metals. Water filter market players could have tapped into this innovation to diversify their product portfolios and cater to the specific requirements of lithium extraction operations, thus expanding their market reach.

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

Danaher

DuPont

Pentair

Veolia

MANN+HUMMEL

Other Prominent Vendors

3M

A.O. Smith

Evoqua Water Technologies

BWT

WaterCare

Mantec Filtration

Watex Shop

Culligan

LifeStraw

BRITA

Aquafilter

EUROWATER

Pure Aqua

The Pure Water Company

Amway Corporation

Strix

Geyser

Eaton

Lydall

Puricom Water Industrial Corporation

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Media Type (Revenue)

Single & dual stage

Cartridges

Multimedia

Application (Revenue)

Water Dispenser

Home water filtration

Washing Machine and Refrigerator

Water Softening

Others

Distribution (Revenue)

Online

Offline

End-users (Revenue)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Europe Water Filters Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6cgdn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets