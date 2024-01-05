Europe Wearable Patches Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2031: Use of Wearable Patches to Improve Patient Healthcare Outcomes with Machine Learning Algorithms Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Wearable Patches Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe wearable patches market was valued at $3.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $7.85 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.29% between 2023 and 2031.

Wearable patches are a game changer in healthcare technology, providing a compact and non-invasive alternative for monitoring numerous physiological parameters and delivering therapeutic interventions. These unique patches are designed to be worn comfortably on the skin while collecting, analyzing, and communicating real-time data with healthcare experts or individuals.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and strokes, as well as the continuous monitoring of body vitals and little disruption to bodily activity, are driving the expansion of the wearable patches market in Europe. This expansion is also being fueled by technological developments and an aging population.

Bittium Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

