DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Europe Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles - Segmented by Geography and Vendors - Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wireless charging market for electric vehicles in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2023
The partnership between the German automotive giant Qualcomm and Daimler AG to test wireless charging technologies for in-car charging applications and for wireless charging of electric vehicles is a major leap in the automotive wireless charging market for EVs. This is one of many partnerships being formed between automotive and technology-based companies to leverage an exciting opportunity in a market that is expected to multiply rapidly over the next few years. Europe, along with North America, is the largest market for electric vehicles and is projected to be the epicenter of growth and activity by 2023.
The first-ever EV charger available commercially was Evatran's Plugless L2 (Level 2) EV Charging System, which came with control panels that could be mounted on walls, a wireless transmitter for charging. As production of both heavy and light electric vehicles will outpace traditional vehicle manufacturing, it is anticipated that the existent challenge of standardization will also be eliminated.
Sweden was the first country to pilot the use of wireless charging for electric cars, with which research project taking the lead with partners Stockholm Municipality, Vattenfall and others. The aim now is to make the existing electric vehicle infrastructure in Europe, the expanded and most comprehensive in the world, wireless through affordable pricing. Germany, along with the United Kingdom and France, will be the biggest market for wireless charging due to a combination of economies of scale, being automotive manufacturing hubs and high levels of income.
Market Dynamics
- Stringent regulations mandating the reduction of vehicular pollution
- Advancements in research, development and enhancement of electric vehicles
- Set up and scaling of manufacturing of electric vehicles across the world
- High disposable income and demand for electric cars
- Europe's Wireless Charging for EVs Market -Challenges
The high cost of electric cars, systems and associated components making it prohibitive for some mass market users and a market still in development and technologies which can be improved are some of the bottlenecks for this market.
Growing Demand for Europe Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles
Germany is on the way to become the largest wireless charging market for Electric vehicles market in Europe and the fifth-largest globally. Purchase incentives were introduced as late as 2016, the reaction was hesitant, then. A late starter in EV adoption, Germany now makes it up with triple speed. The German car industry appears as committed as creative, legislators are getting all tougher on Diesel and public awareness and interest made several steps forward.
The growing demand for smartphones and other computing devices in these regions, the market is also being driven by the scope of the technology for the field of wireless charging for electric vehicles. Technologies, applications and components are the three major segments of this market.
However, issues such as the extra costs related to technology, the absence of firm market standards, and lower efficiency as compared to wired chargers are increasingly restricting the market growth.
As the demand for the wireless charging market is directly related to the sales of electric vehicles, the more sales of electric vehicles in the market, higher is the demand for wireless charging.
Key Developments in the Market
December 2017 - Daimler starts delivering all-electric trucks in Europe.
December 2017 - Firms to install 150 electric car charging points around the UK in the next year.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Technological Trends
4.1 Current Market Scenario
4.2 Technological Developments
4.3 Investment Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Framework
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Technology Overview
6.1 Technology Snapshot
6.2 Issues with current systems
6.3 Latest Developments in Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles
6.4 Upcoming Technologies
7. Europe Wireless Charging For Electric Vehicles Market, By Power Supply Range
7.1 3-<_1 />7.2 11-50 kW
7.3 >50 kW
8. Wireless EV Charging Market, By Market Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aftermarket
8.3 OEM
9. Wireless EV Charging Market, By Charging Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Dynamic Wireless Charging System
9.3 Stationary Wireless Charging System
10. Wireless EV Charging Market, By Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Battery Electric Vehicle
10.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
11. Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicle by Country
11.1 United Kingdom
11.2 France
11.3 Spain
11.4 Italy
11.5 Germany
11.6 Others
12. Competitive Intelligence - Key Vendor Analysis
12.1 BMW
12.2 Plugless
12.3 Qualcomm
12.4 WiTricity
12.5 Nissan
12.6 Toyota
12.7 Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision
12.8 Daimler
12.9 Tesla Motors
12.10 Bombardier
12.11 OLEV Technologies
12.12 HEVO Power
13. Future of Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicles Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h4dsc5/europe_wireless?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-wireless-charging-market-for-electric-vehicles---segmented-by-geography-and-vendors---trends-and-forecasts-2018---2023-300648841.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article