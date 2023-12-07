Europe Wound Biologics Market Insights Report 2023: A $710 Million Market by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Wound Biologics Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European wound biologics market was valued at $420.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $710.02 million during 2022-2028

This report offers market size & forecast data for the wound biologics market in Europe. The revenue generated from the sale of wound biologics products are included in the report.

This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Europe wound biologics market, including Europe wound biologics market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present wound biologics market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

  • By End-user, the specialty wound clinics accounted for the highest share of 54.33% in 2022 and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the outsourcing by hospitals for wound treatment.
  • By Product type, the biological skin substitutes segment accounted for the highest share of 59.44% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for biological skin substitutes is due to the rising number of diabetic wounds, increased preference for wound biologics, and the geriatric population.
  • By Wound type, the chronic wounds segment accounted for the highest share of 54.55% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period. This is due to many factors, such as increasing cases of diabetes, obesity, and advanced age, that contribute to the rise in the number of chronic wound cases.
  • The demand for wound biologics market is rising due to multiple factors, including an increasing geriatric population, growing consumer awareness regarding usage, high prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, and increasing adoption of wound biologics.
  • Other factors such as technological & material advancements, introduction of new products, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive research & development activities, presence of leading key vendors, and government support also contribute to the growth of the overall wound biologics market.

VENDORS LIST

  • Avita Medical
  • Organogenesis
  • Smith+Nephew
  • Vericel Corporation
  • Orthofix
  • MediWound
  • Aurealis Therapeutics
  • Kericis
  • MiMedx
  • Fidia
  • Convatec
  • AlloSource
  • Cytori
  • Ethicon
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Medline Industries
  • Marine Polymer Technologies
  • Molnlycke
  • Stryker
  • BD
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • RedDress

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Product

  • Biological Skin Substitutes
  • Growth Factors

By Wound Type

  • Chronic Wounds
  • Acute Wounds

End-user

  • Specialty Wound Care Clinics
  • Hospitals
  • Long-Term Care Centers

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Wound Biologics Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8ey7q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Middle East Data Center Colocation Market Report 2023-2028 - IoT & Big Data Fueling Data Center Investments, On-Premises Infrastructure Migrating to Colocation & Managed Services

Middle East Data Center Colocation Market Report 2023-2028 - IoT & Big Data Fueling Data Center Investments, On-Premises Infrastructure Migrating to Colocation & Managed Services

The "Middle East Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Global Process Analytical Instrumentation Market Report & Growth Opportunities - Advanced Process Analytical Technology Improves the Productivity and Efficiency of Processes

Global Process Analytical Instrumentation Market Report & Growth Opportunities - Advanced Process Analytical Technology Improves the Productivity and Efficiency of Processes

The "Global Process Analytical Instrumentation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The process...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.