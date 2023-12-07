Europe Wound Biologics Market Insights Report 2023: A $710 Million Market by 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Wound Biologics Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European wound biologics market was valued at $420.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $710.02 million during 2022-2028

This report offers market size & forecast data for the wound biologics market in Europe. The revenue generated from the sale of wound biologics products are included in the report.

This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Europe wound biologics market, including Europe wound biologics market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present wound biologics market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

By End-user, the specialty wound clinics accounted for the highest share of 54.33% in 2022 and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the outsourcing by hospitals for wound treatment.

By Product type, the biological skin substitutes segment accounted for the highest share of 59.44% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for biological skin substitutes is due to the rising number of diabetic wounds, increased preference for wound biologics, and the geriatric population.

By Wound type, the chronic wounds segment accounted for the highest share of 54.55% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period. This is due to many factors, such as increasing cases of diabetes, obesity, and advanced age, that contribute to the rise in the number of chronic wound cases.

The demand for wound biologics market is rising due to multiple factors, including an increasing geriatric population, growing consumer awareness regarding usage, high prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, and increasing adoption of wound biologics.

Other factors such as technological & material advancements, introduction of new products, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive research & development activities, presence of leading key vendors, and government support also contribute to the growth of the overall wound biologics market.

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Product

Biological Skin Substitutes

Growth Factors

By Wound Type

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

End-user

Specialty Wound Care Clinics

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Centers

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Wound Biologics Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

