Europe X-Ray Security Scanner Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type ; Tunnel Dimension ; Scanning Type

X-ray security scanner market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.14 Bn in 2018 to US$ 1.81 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.2% from the year 2019 to 2027. Factors including growing passenger volumes, growing airport infrastructure, and booming e-commerce industry are the major factors supporting the growth of X-ray security scanners market. However the growing awareness regarding the ill effects of radiation from X-ray scanner might hinder the growth of X-ray security scanner market. Shopping online has become one of the prevailing trends across the world. Factors such as increasing adoption of smart devices, rising internet penetration, and growing affordability of people, as well as new entrants in the e-commerce industry are propelling the growth of the e-commerce market. This has resulted in increased cross-border parcel deliveries, thereby increasing air cargo traffic. As per IATA, the global air freight market grew by 3.5% (measured in FTKs) in 2018. The growth in air cargo will result in increased deployment of X-ray scanning devices in ports, cargo facilities, warehouses, etc.



Construction is considered to be one of the key contributions to country's socio-economic development.The countries in Europe such as are investing significantly on the development of new social as well as private infrastructure.



For, Instance, National Infrastructure Delivery Plan launched by the government of the U.K. in 2016 to deliver housing and social infrastructure by the end of 2021 with an investment of £100 billion. The growing construction of places such as hospitals, malls, and other public places would require installation of various security scanner systems to ensure the public safety. Therefore, the growing construction of public infrastructure in the region is creating opportunity the companies operating in the market to offer efficient X-ray security scanning systems to cater the increasing demand for X-ray security scanning systems in the region and achieve a strong position in the X-ray security scanner market.

The Europe X-ray security scanner market is fragmented with the presence of several market players.Government in the region has taken stringent steps to ensure the safety which has further supported the growth of X-ray security scanner market.



Various companies are focusing on attracting new customers by offering advanced solutions and with high efficiency.

The X-ray security scanner market by tunnel dimension is segmented into conventional small medium and large.Medium dimension X-ray security scanners usually have a tunnel size of 600 mm by 400 mm and can scan objects exceeding the standard dimensions for hand luggage.



Its features are atomic number material discrimination, organic and inorganic stripping, TIP functionality, etc.It offers digital image processing, highly efficient solid-state detectors, and smart algorithms to provide the user with a high-resolution image, reliable, and excellent detection capabilities.



Such scanners are ideal for convention centers, hotels, malls, etc.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe X-ray security scanner industry. Some of the players present in X-ray security scanner market are Adani, Eurologix, Detection Technology Plc., Gilardoni SPA, Kromek Group PLC, L3Harris Security & Detection Systems, Nuctech Company Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Detection, and Teledyne ICM among others.



