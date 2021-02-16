European $2.2 Bn Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market to 2025: Growth Opportunities in Edge Computing, Lithium-ion Powered UPS, Modular UPS Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European UPS market was worth $2,200.0 million in 2019. The market is in its maturity stage. The market is expected to grow at a slow pace for the next two years. Growth rates are expected to further accelerate after 2022.



The modular UPS segment is expected to grow nearly twice as fast as the traditional UPS systems segment. The UK and Germany are the two biggest countries for UPS revenues in Europe; together, they accounted for 38.0% of the total market in 2019. These are also expected to be the two fastest-growing countries in Europe.



The European UPS industry has a highly competitive landscape where one of the key challenges for a UPS manufacturer is to differentiate itself from its competitors. It is important for a manufacturer to keep up with new technologies and industry trends and come up with UPS solutions that cater to the growing needs of businesses. The power demand has been on a constant rise in the recent past and is a major area of concern for all end-user applications, especially those which have critical loads, such as data centres.



Energy saving is one of the key challenges for the end-users of UPS systems. In the data centre segment, in particular, the main focus is on improving the power usage effectiveness (PUE), while being flexible enough to cope with constantly evolving needs in the face of rising energy bills, environmental constraints, and the increase in power density.



The other challenge is the need to address the scalability and flexibility issues among the end-users. It has become essential for manufacturers to come up with UPS products that will allow end-users to scale as and when they grow their business. Given the high demand for modular UPS systems and intense competition, it is quite important for UPS manufacturers to innovate in this space and come up with advanced modular concepts that allow further flexibility and modularity. Right-sizing backup power has for long been an unmet need for end-users. Businesses face the challenge of anticipating their growth over time, which eventually leads them to face issues with the backup power requirement.



There is a trend where end-users tend to deploy a UPS system configured for a larger power range to accommodate future growth. There are two key challenges associated with this issue. The first one is they end up paying for the additional power they will not use initially. The second issue arises when they do not grow their business as anticipated.



Modular UPS systems address these challenges effectively with their inherent flexibility and scalability, that is, modules can be added or made redundant according to requirement. The modular rack mounting configuration offers customers the advantage of swapping a faulty module with a new one without interruption to the working process of the whole UPS.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by End User

Market Segmentation by Country

Market Segmentation by Power Range

Drivers and Restraints - Total European UPS Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecasts and Trends - Total European UPS Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

Percent Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by End User

Attractiveness by End User

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User

Percent Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Attractiveness by Power Range

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Power Range

Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total European UPS Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Edge Computing

Growth Opportunity 2 - Lithium-ion Powered UPS

Growth Opportunity 3 - Modular UPS Systems

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

UK Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Germany Analysis



France Analysis



Italy Analysis



Spain Analysis



Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Analysis



Rest of Europe (ROE) Analysis



Appendix



