European $219 Bn Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Distribution Market to 2025

The Europe MRO distribution market size is anticipated to reach USD 219.54 billion by 2025

It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing need for development, maintenance, and repair of industrial equipment and services for different industries is expected to drive regional growth.

The global recession of 2008-09 had a severe impact on almost every industrial sector in Europe. As a result, in the post-recession period most of the industrial sectors have reformed their operational activities to enhance their rate of investment.

One of such activities is the increased spending on MRO services and equipment. In comparison to increased capital investment by opting for new equipment and processes, increasing investments on MRO for repair of old and aged equipment is likely to be a profitable option. This in turn is anticipated to drive the MRO distribution market in the region during the forecast years.

The introduction of e-commerce platform, which helps market players achieve higher productivity and offer them smooth access to target marketplaces, is the most imperative trend which is currently influencing the Europe MRO distribution market positively.

External MRO was the largest sourcing/service segment in 2018 owing to the added advantage of outsourcing for maintenance and repair products and services in comparison to internal service type. External MRO distribution services are anticipated to be the fastest growing sourcing or service segment with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Machine consumable led the product segment in 2018 with a market share of over 30%.

Germany was the largest regional market in 2018 with a total share of 21.6%. The market in the country is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to reach USD 48.32 billion by 2025.

was the largest regional market in 2018 with a total share of 21.6%. The market in the country is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to reach by 2025. Poland preventive/scheduled MRO services market was valued at USD 4.98 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

preventive/scheduled MRO services market was valued at in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Many of the MRO companies undergo expansion by increasing their capacity or by acquiring other smaller companies or a technology of a company to boost their market share.

Wurth Group, F.W. Web Company, Kron-CIS Gmbh, Vogel Autohouse GMBH, Wolseley, and Hans-Albert Frber GMBH, Wolseley, and IPH Group are few of the major companies operating in the Europe MRO Distribution market.

