European 3D Scanner Market Forecasts to 2023 - Analysis by Type, Range, Product, Industry Vertical, and Geography

3D scanner market in Europe is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$2.18 billion by 2023, increasing from US$1.138 billion in 2017.



High expenditure on research and development by major market players and increasing adoption of 3D scanners by various end-user industries are the major factors driving the demand for 3D scanners in Europe. In addition, improvements in 3D modelling and mapping technology and increasing focus on quality control and accuracy will further add to the demand for these scanners. Adoption of 3D scanners for advanced medical treatment will propel the regional market growth over the forecast period.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Europe 3D Scanner Market by Type

5.1. Optical Scanners

5.2. Laser Scanners

5.3. Structured Light Scanners

5.4. Others



6. Europe 3D Scanner Market by Range

6.1. Short Range

6.2. Medium Range

6.3. Long Rage



7. Europe 3D Scanner Market by Product

7.1. Cmm Based

7.2. Fixed

7.3. Mounted

7.4. Tripod Mounted

7.5. Others



8. Europe 3D Scanner Market by Industry Vertical

8.1. Healthcare

8.2. Military and Defense

8.3. Media and Entertainment

8.4. Manufacturing

8.5. Construction

8.6. Others



9. Europe 3D Scanner Market by Geography

9.1. Europe

9.1.1. United Kingdom

9.1.2. Germany

9.1.3. France

9.1.4. Italy

9.1.5. Others



10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Market Share Analysis

10.2. Investment Analysis

10.3. Recent Deals

10.4. Strategies of Key Players



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financials

11.1.3. Products and Services

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.2. Artec 3D

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financials

11.2.3. Products and Services

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.3. GOM Metrology

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financials

11.3.3. Products and Services

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.4. Faro Technologies, Inc.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financials

11.4.3. Products and Services

11.4.4. Recent Developments

11.5. Hexagon AB

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financials

11.5.3. Products and Services

11.5.4. Recent Developments

11.6. Ametek Inc.

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financials

11.6.3. Products and Services

11.6.4. Recent Developments

11.7. Medit Corporation

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financials

11.7.3. Products and Services

11.7.4. Recent Developments

11.8. Imetric 3D SA

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financials

11.8.3. Products and Services

11.8.4. Recent Developments

11.9. Cruse Spezialmaschinen GmbH

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financials

11.9.3. Products and Services

11.9.4. Recent Developments

11.10. Nikon Metrology

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financials

11.10.3. Products and Services

11.10.4. Recent Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/szv4p9/european_3d?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-3d-scanner-market-forecasts-to-2023---analysis-by-type-range-product-industry-vertical-and-geography-300642862.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

