European 3D Scanner Market Forecasts to 2023 - Analysis by Type, Range, Product, Industry Vertical, and Geography

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Europe 3D Scanner Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
3D scanner market in Europe is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$2.18 billion by 2023, increasing from US$1.138 billion in 2017.
High expenditure on research and development by major market players and increasing adoption of 3D scanners by various end-user industries are the major factors driving the demand for 3D scanners in Europe. In addition, improvements in 3D modelling and mapping technology and increasing focus on quality control and accuracy will further add to the demand for these scanners. Adoption of 3D scanners for advanced medical treatment will propel the regional market growth over the forecast period.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.
The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of the Study
1.4. Currency
1.5. Assumptions
1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Design
2.2. Secondary Sources
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Segmentation
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot
4.7. Market Attractiveness
5. Europe 3D Scanner Market by Type
5.1. Optical Scanners
5.2. Laser Scanners
5.3. Structured Light Scanners
5.4. Others
6. Europe 3D Scanner Market by Range
6.1. Short Range
6.2. Medium Range
6.3. Long Rage
7. Europe 3D Scanner Market by Product
7.1. Cmm Based
7.2. Fixed
7.3. Mounted
7.4. Tripod Mounted
7.5. Others
8. Europe 3D Scanner Market by Industry Vertical
8.1. Healthcare
8.2. Military and Defense
8.3. Media and Entertainment
8.4. Manufacturing
8.5. Construction
8.6. Others
9. Europe 3D Scanner Market by Geography
9.1. Europe
9.1.1. United Kingdom
9.1.2. Germany
9.1.3. France
9.1.4. Italy
9.1.5. Others
10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Market Share Analysis
10.2. Investment Analysis
10.3. Recent Deals
10.4. Strategies of Key Players
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Financials
11.1.3. Products and Services
11.1.4. Recent Developments
11.2. Artec 3D
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financials
11.2.3. Products and Services
11.2.4. Recent Developments
11.3. GOM Metrology
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Financials
11.3.3. Products and Services
11.3.4. Recent Developments
11.4. Faro Technologies, Inc.
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Financials
11.4.3. Products and Services
11.4.4. Recent Developments
11.5. Hexagon AB
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Financials
11.5.3. Products and Services
11.5.4. Recent Developments
11.6. Ametek Inc.
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Financials
11.6.3. Products and Services
11.6.4. Recent Developments
11.7. Medit Corporation
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Financials
11.7.3. Products and Services
11.7.4. Recent Developments
11.8. Imetric 3D SA
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Financials
11.8.3. Products and Services
11.8.4. Recent Developments
11.9. Cruse Spezialmaschinen GmbH
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Financials
11.9.3. Products and Services
11.9.4. Recent Developments
11.10. Nikon Metrology
11.10.1. Company Overview
11.10.2. Financials
11.10.3. Products and Services
11.10.4. Recent Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/szv4p9/european_3d?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-3d-scanner-market-forecasts-to-2023---analysis-by-type-range-product-industry-vertical-and-geography-300642862.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article