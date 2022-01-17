European $48.76 Bn MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Markets to 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe MVNO Market Research Report - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European mobile virtual network operator market revenue stood at $27,748.1 million in 2020, and it is expected to surge to $48,762.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2030.

The market is being propelled by the growing use of cloud-based solutions, surging penetration of mobile devices, increasing requirement for low-cost mobile services, and burgeoning demand for triple-play services in emerging economies.



The increasing focus of regional MVNOs on innovative distribution and segment-targeted pricing strategies is also fueling the expansion of the European MVNO market. These entities cater to the needs of several customers by ensuring the optimum usage of mobile network operators' (MNOs) telecom infrastructure. The success of MVNOs depends heavily on value proposition and brand positioning for attracting the target customers, such as migrant workers, tourists, and specific ethnic groups.



The use of self-service portals, owing to their ability to give consumers more control over their mobile data, is becoming a major trend in the European MVNO market. The popularity of postpaid MVNO services is expected to soar in the coming years owing to the fact that they allow customers to only pay as per usage. Moreover, these services do not require any upfront payment.



Enterprises are set to become the major subscribers of MVNO services in the forthcoming years because of the huge investments being made by commercial organizations of different sizes for improving their services, via better connectivity. The demand for these services was the highest in Germany in the past, and this trend will continue in the coming years. This will be because of the existence of numerous unique mobile subscribers in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the growth of the market, as the lockdowns imposed by several governments caused the closing down of companies and stores, thereby leading to a massive fall in the sales of devices and number of subscribers.



The players operating in the European MVNO market are focusing on service launches to augment their revenue.



Some of the major players operating in the industry include

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

T-Mobile US Inc.

Lycamobile Group

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited

Red Pocket Inc.

Truphone Limited

Consumer Cellular Inc.

BT Group plc

Giffgaff Limited

Voiceworks BV

Industry Outlook

Market Dynamics

Trends

Focus On Value-Added Services Instead of Price Differentiation

Self-Service Portals For Improving Customer Experience

Adoption of Data Connectivity Management Solutions To Generate Traction

Collaboration Between Mnos and Mvnos

Drivers

Segment-Targeted Strategies and Innovative Distribution Strategies

Cloud Deployment of Solutions

Rapid Growth of Triple-Play Services In Developing Countries

Surge In Mobile Device Penetration and Demand For Low-Cost Mobile Services

Impact Analysis of Drivers On Market Forecast

Restraints

Decreasing Arpu For Mvnos

Varying Telecom Regulations In Emerging Markets

Impact Analysis of Restraints On Market Forecast

Impact of COVID-19



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Market Segments

By Service Type

Discount

Cellular M2M

Business

Media & Entertainment

Migrant

Retail

Roaming

Telecom

By Category

Postpaid Mvno

Prepaid Mvno

By Business Model

Full Mvno

Service Mvno

Reseller Mvno

By Subscriber

Consumer

Enterprise

