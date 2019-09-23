European $968.7 Mn Automotive Parts Packaging Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Automotive Parts Packaging Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Packaging Type; and Component" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe automotive parts packaging market accounted for US$ 698.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 968.7 Mn in 2027.



The increase in vehicle production in Europe and the increase in the sales of aftermarket automotive parts are propelling the growth of the automotive parts packaging market. Moreover, the growth in the electric vehicle market is expected to boost the automotive parts packaging market growth in the forecast period.



The aftermarket or replacement market plays a vital role in automotive parts packaging market. With the increasing awareness of preventive maintenance as well as scheduled servicing of vehicles, consumers today are focusing on maximizing the lifespan value of their existing vehicles.



This has significantly bolstered the growth of aftermarket parts and service demands globally. Also, the buying behavior of consumers has generated new revenue opportunities for a large number of players operating in the automotive aftermarket industry. Moreover, the increasing spending capacity of people to pay for comfort and luxury is propelling the demand for Head-Up Displays, better audio and video system, lights, comfortable seats, and decorative interiors and exteriors among others.



Further, the need for replacement of vehicle tires due to safety reasons in the coming years is bolstering the aftermarket growth. The overall increase in the sales of aftermarket automotive parts is bolstering the automotive parts packaging market growth. The automotive parts packaging market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance their capabilities and boost its position in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive Parts Packaging Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis



5. Automotive Parts Packaging Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in vehicle production in Europe

5.1.2 Increase in the sales of after Market automotive Parts is bolstering the Market growth

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Less focus on creating common regulations for automotive Parts packaging

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth in Electric Vehicle Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 The growth trajectory of fully-autonomous cars is foreseen to stimulate the Market growth

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Automotive Parts Packaging Market - Europe

6.1 Europe Automotive Parts Packaging Market Overview

6.2 Europe Automotive Parts Packaging Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Europe Automotive Parts Packaging Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 -Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Product Type Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3 Pallets

7.4 Crates

7.5 Cartons

7.6 Bags & Pouches

7.7 Trays

7.8 Others



8. Europe Automotive Parts Packaging Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - By Packaging Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe packaging type Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 Reusable

8.4 Disposable



9. Europe Automotive Parts Packaging Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 -Component

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe component Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.3 Battery

9.4 Cooling Systems

9.5 Lighting Component

9.6 Engine Component

9.7 Electrical

9.8 Others



10. Automotive Parts Packaging Market - Country Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Key Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3p915q





