European AI-Powered Chatbots Report 2020-2021 - Chatbots Enhance the Customer Experience and Give Businesses Extraordinary Scaling Opportunities
The chatbots market is one of the fastest-growing in the ICT industry.
There are several effective uses for chatbots. Businesses are applying them, in particular, to enhance their customer services and improve customer experience (CX). Chatbots are deployed across different channels, including web chat, SMS, social media, mobile chat apps, among others.
Europe may have been a bit behind the United States in deploying chatbots earlier but has certainly caught up now. The European chatbot industry is very competitive. New startups constantly emerge, and many vendors are updating or about to launch their bot-related products and services.
Currently, there are different types of chatbot vendors operating in Europe: Chatbot framework vendors, chatbot vendors (entry-level and enterprise-level), system integrators, and resellers. Enterprise-level chatbot vendors still represent a small share of the market but are working in the innovation frontier, creating new use-cases and supporting the transformation of the conversational AI space.
The implementation of complex algorithms and new AI technologies on chatbots allow them to perform increasingly challenging tasks, and respond to and anticipate user requests based on real-time data such as user previous interactions, preferences, context, and available services.
Chatbots are shifting from dealing with routine and simple tasks to engage with customers in complex conversations and ways. The implementation of chatbots brings several benefits to organizations, including the potential to increase ROI, revenue, cost savings, and improve CX.
Chatbots are becoming a critical element for businesses' digital transformation roadmaps, and the emergence of new use cases enabled by advances in AI and user interfaces (UI) are assuring a bright future for this segment of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Effect of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the European Chabot Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Chatbots
- Definitions
- Evolution of the Contact Center
- What are Chatbots?
- Chatbot Features
- Chatbot Evolution
- Digital Customer Service Adoption
- How AI-powered Chatbots Work
- Chatbot Environment
- European Chatbot Market Challenges
- Growth Drivers for Chatbots
- Growth Restraints for Chatbots
- Tasks for Chatbots - Value Throughout the Organization
- Benefits of Chatbots
- Limitations of Chatbots
- Points to Consider When Selecting a Chatbot Vendor
- End-User Organization Challenges
- Vendor and Developer Challenges
- Major Trends
3. Chatbot Provider Profiles
- Chatbot Provider Profiles
- Vendor Profile - CM.com (CX Company)
- Vendor Profile - Creative Virtual
- Vendor Profile - inConcert
- Vendor Profile - Synthetix
4. Growth Opportunity Universe - 2020
- Growth Opportunity 1: Partnerships with Leading Players in the CX Ecosystem, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Provide Customers with Curated Guidance to Conversational AI, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Emphasis on Security and Data Compliance, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Intelligence Services, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5: Chatbots for Government and Public Services, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 6: Integration with Payment Systems, 2020
Companies Mentioned
- CM.com (CX Company)
- Creative Virtual
- inConcert
- Synthetix
