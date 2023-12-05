European and North American Mobility-as-a-Service Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 with Mapping of MaaS Programs and Shared Mobility Operators

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 -- The "European and North American Mobility-as-a-Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Evolving work environments and shifting industry structures in North America and Europe have changed consumer preferences for urban mobility.

Cities have become more proactive in rethinking their transportation networks to make them more flexible and sustainable. Innovative solutions are necessary to meet citizens' needs, ensure integrated and efficient transportation systems, and comply with global environmental goals. Sustainable mobility can solve the challenges of rapid urbanization and increased congestion.

Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) consolidates various transport modes from different providers into a single app that handles all travel matters (e.g., travel planning and payments). In the future, it will include other value-added services. MaaS emerged as a stand-alone business-to-customer (B2C) solution for users, and local and regional governments are registering widespread interest in and adoption of MaaS platforms.

This is an opportunity for MaaS providers to offer the necessary tools, data, and technology to optimize mobility networks. The MaaS market is still in the nascent phase, with evolving business and revenue models.

Other topics covered include:

  • The addressable market for MaaS operators and value pool by the end of 2030
  • Mobility ecosystem stakeholders and the ecosystem's expected evolution
  • Implementation models and projected success levels
  • Market trends in the short, medium, and long terms

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobility-as-a-Service Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Definition
  • Market Segmentation
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Major Stakeholders
  • Implementation Models
  • Various Implementation Models and Comparisons
  • Unique Selling Points
  • Possible and Future Revenue Models
  • Future Market Scenarios
  • Key Competitors*
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Segment
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Segment
  • MaaS Maturity Index
  • B2G and B2C MaaS Deployments
  • Mapping of MaaS Programs and Shared Mobility Operators
  • B2C and B2G MaaS App Findings
  • MaaS Impact Assessment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

  • Growth Metrics
  • MaaS Market Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Segment
  • MaaS Maturity Index
  • Different Forms of MaaS Solutions
  • Examples of Public Transit Integrations
  • Public Transit Partnership with TNC and Planning Apps: Success or Letdown?

5. Key Company Profiles

  • Mobilleo
  • Trafi
  • Gaiyo
  • Hacon
  • SkedGo

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Changing Mobility and Commuting Patterns
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Public-Private Collaborations
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Market Consolidation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdh54l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

