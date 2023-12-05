European and North American Mobility-as-a-Service Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 with Mapping of MaaS Programs and Shared Mobility Operators

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European and North American Mobility-as-a-Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Evolving work environments and shifting industry structures in North America and Europe have changed consumer preferences for urban mobility.

Cities have become more proactive in rethinking their transportation networks to make them more flexible and sustainable. Innovative solutions are necessary to meet citizens' needs, ensure integrated and efficient transportation systems, and comply with global environmental goals. Sustainable mobility can solve the challenges of rapid urbanization and increased congestion.

Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) consolidates various transport modes from different providers into a single app that handles all travel matters (e.g., travel planning and payments). In the future, it will include other value-added services. MaaS emerged as a stand-alone business-to-customer (B2C) solution for users, and local and regional governments are registering widespread interest in and adoption of MaaS platforms.

This is an opportunity for MaaS providers to offer the necessary tools, data, and technology to optimize mobility networks. The MaaS market is still in the nascent phase, with evolving business and revenue models.

Other topics covered include:

The addressable market for MaaS operators and value pool by the end of 2030

Mobility ecosystem stakeholders and the ecosystem's expected evolution

Implementation models and projected success levels

Market trends in the short, medium, and long terms

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobility-as-a-Service Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definition

Market Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Major Stakeholders

Implementation Models

Various Implementation Models and Comparisons

Unique Selling Points

Possible and Future Revenue Models

Future Market Scenarios

Key Competitors*

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

MaaS Maturity Index

B2G and B2C MaaS Deployments

Mapping of MaaS Programs and Shared Mobility Operators

B2C and B2G MaaS App Findings

MaaS Impact Assessment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Growth Metrics

MaaS Market Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

MaaS Maturity Index

Different Forms of MaaS Solutions

Examples of Public Transit Integrations

Public Transit Partnership with TNC and Planning Apps: Success or Letdown?

5. Key Company Profiles

Mobilleo

Trafi

Gaiyo

Hacon

SkedGo

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Changing Mobility and Commuting Patterns

Growth Opportunity 2: Public-Private Collaborations

Growth Opportunity 3: Market Consolidation

