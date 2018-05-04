European Animation, VFX & Games Market 2018-2020

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "European Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total value of European animation industry was US$ 45.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 46.2 billion by 2020.
The size of European video gaming industry was US$ 18 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$19.5 billion by 2020. The total value of global animation industry was US$ 254 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 270 billion by 2020. The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%. The traditional form of content viewership is giving way to a sharp increase in streaming video consumption.
Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content.
Streaming video is the fastest growing segment distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue for the next few years. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.
Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.
Popular eSports tournaments have rich spectator interactions and immersive fan experiences for in-person and online viewers. Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and tournament are consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning. China has become a leader in eSports and several tournaments are organized throughout the year with millions participating in both online and offline modes.
Key Topics Covered:
European Animation Industry
Winds of Change
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation & VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX & Game Industry in Germany
Recent Movie Trends in Germany
History and Evolution of German Animation & VFX Industry
- FOREIGN INFLUENCE
- EARLY ATTEMPTS AT LOCAL CONTENT DEVELOPMENT
- LATER ATTEMPTS AT LOCAL CONTENT DEVELOPMENT
- GERMAN ANIMATION DURING THE 1990S
Industry Structure and Location
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN GERMANY
German Animation funding
- TYPES OF PUBLIC FUNDING IN GERMANY
- FEDERAL FUNDING
- REGIONAL FUNDS
- PRIVATE FUNDING SOURCES IN GERMANY
Animation Schools in Germany
Strategies for German Studios
Key Players in the German Animation & VFX Industry
Size of Animation Industry in Germany
Animation Studios in Germany
Television Channels in Germany
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
- ANIMATION TELEVISION CHANNELS IN GERMANY
German Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY
- GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN GERMANY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for German Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Germany
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN GERMANY
- ESPORTS MARKET IN GERMANY
German Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in the UK
Industry Structure
Recent Movie Trends in the UK
Size of Animation Industry in the UK
- INDUSTRY SUCCESS
- CHALLENGES
- INDUSTRY SKILL SETS
Role of Television Channels
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
Animation Co-Productions in the UK
Animation Studios in the UK
- STRATEGIES FOR ANIMATION STUDIOS IN UK
Animation Television Channels in UK
Video Games Industry in the UK
- KEY TRENDS IN THE UK VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE IN THE UK
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN THE UK
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN THE UK
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN THE UK
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN THE UK
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Video Games Industry in the UK
Video Games Market Segments in the UK
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN THE UK
- ESPORTS MARKET IN THE UK
Video Games Market Size & Opportunity in the UK
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Italy
Recent Movie Trends in Italy
Government Support
Role of Television Channels
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
Challenges
Size of Animation Industry in Italy
Animation Co-Productions in Italy
Strategies for Animation Studios in Italy
Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Italy
Animation Studios in Italy
Italian Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE ITALIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- ITALIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN ITALY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN ITALY
- GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN ITALY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Italian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Italy
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN ITALY
- ESPORTS MARKET IN GERMANY
Italian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games industry in France
Recent Movie Trends in France
French Visual Effects Sector
Animation Co-productions in France
Size of Animation Industry in France
- TELEVISION CONTENT PRODUCTION IN FRANCE
- TELEVISION PRODUCTION BUDGETS IN FRANCE
- INVESTMENTS BY FRENCH TV CHANNELS IN ANIMATION
- COST PER HOUR OF ANIMATION BY FRENCH TV CHANNELS
Challenges for French Animation Industry
Government Support
Financing in French Animation
- TRENDS IN FINANCING SMALL BUDGET ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN FRANCE
- DISTRIBUTION
Role of Television Channels
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
Strategies for Animation Studios in France
Data of Animation Studios in France
Animation Studios in France
Animation Television Channels in France
- FRANCE 5
French Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN FRENCH
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN FRANCE
- FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN FRANCE
Key Opportunities & Strategies for French Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in France
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN FRANCE
- ESPORTS MARKET IN FRANCE
French Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Spain
Recent Movie Trends in Spain
Value of Animation Industry in Spain
Size of Animation Industry in Spain
Government Support
- PUBLIC FUNDING SYSTEM IN SPAIN
Role of Television Channels
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
Animation Co-Production in Spain
Challenges
Strategies for Animation Studios in Spain
Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Spain
Animation Studios in Spain
Spanish Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SPAIN
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SPAIN
- SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN SPAIN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Spanish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Spain
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN SPAIN
Spanish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Denmark
Recent Movie Trends in Denmark
Challenges
Strategies for Animation Studios in Denmark
Value of Animation Industry in Denmark
Size of Animation Industry in Denmark
Animation Co-Production in Denmark
Animation Funding in Denmark
Animation Studios in Denmark
Video Games Industry in Denmark
- KEY TRENDS IN THE DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN DENMARK
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN DENMARK
- DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN DENMARK
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Danish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Denmark
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN DENMARK
Danish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Sweden
Recent Movie Trends in Sweden
Animation film market in Sweden
Challenges
Strategies for Animation Studios in Sweden
Value of Animation Industry in Sweden
Size of Animation Industry in Sweden
Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Sweden
Video Games Industry in Sweden
- KEY TRENDS IN THE SWEDISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- SWEDISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SWEDEN
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SWEDEN
- SWEDISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN SWEDEN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Swedish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Sweden
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN SWEDEN
Swedish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Hungary
Value of Animation Industry in Hungary
Size of Animation Industry in Hungary
Government Support
Industry in Transition
- CO-PRODUCTIONS
- FULL LENGTH FILMS
- NATIONAL FILM FUND
Video Games Industry in Hungary
- KEY TRENDS IN THE HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN HUNGARY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN HUNGARY
- HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN HUNGARY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Hungarian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Hungary
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN HUNGARY
Hungarian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry in Russia
Animation Film market in Russia
- GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL RUSSIAN ANIMATIONS
- INDUSTRY DRIVERS
- CHALLENGES
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND ANIMATION FUNDING IN RUSSIA
- INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia
Animation Studios in Russia
Value of Animation Industry in Russia
Size of Animation Industry in Russia
Key statistics about Animation industry in Russia
Russian Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE RUSSIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Russian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Russian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Norway
Recent Movie Trends in Norway
Industry evolution and key Animation Productions
- KEY ANIMATION PRODUCTION COMPANIES IN NORWAY
- NORWAY'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Animation Film market in Norway
Industry Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities
Animation Funding in Norway
Value of Animation Industry in Norway
Size of Animation Industry in Norway
Key statistics about Animation industry in Norway
Games Industry in Norway
- KEY TRENDS IN THE NORWEGIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN NORWAY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN NORWAY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Norwegian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Norwegian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Czech Republic
Industry evolution and key Animation Productions
- SUCCESSFUL CZECH ANIMATIONS
Animation Film market in Czech Republic
Recent Movie Trends in Czech Republic
Key Animation Production Companies in Czech Republic
Industry Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Czech Republic
Animation Funding in Czech Republic
Value of Animation Industry in the Czech Republic
Size of Animation Industry in Czech Republic
Key statistics about Animation industry in Czech Republic
Games Industry in Czech Republic
- KEY TRENDS IN THE CZECH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN CZECH REPUBLIC
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN CZECH REPUBLIC
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Czech Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Czech Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Turkey
Recent Movie Trends in Turkey
Animation Studios in Turkey
Animation Schools in Turkey
Government Support
Industry Challenges, Opportunities & Drivers
Strategies for Animation Studios in Turkey
Key Statistics about Animation Industry in Turkey
Games Industry in Turkey
- KEY TRENDS IN THE TURKISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN TURKEY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN TURKEY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Turkish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Turkish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Poland
Recent Movie Trends in Poland
Successful Polish animations
- INDUSTRY EVOLUTION AND KEY ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS
Key Animation Production Companies in Poland
Animation Funding in Poland
Industry Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Poland
Value of Animation Industry in Poland
Size of Animation Industry in Poland
Key statistics about Animation industry in Poland
Games Industry in Poland
- KEY TRENDS IN THE POLISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN POLAND
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN POLAND
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Polish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Polish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Netherlands
Recent Movie Trends in Netherlands
Successful Dutch Animations
Key Animation Production Companies in Netherlands
Animation Funding in Netherands
Industry Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Netherlands
Value of Animation Industry in the Netherlands
Size of Animation Industry in Netherlands
Key statistics about Animation industry in Netherlands
Games Industry in the Netherlands
- KEY TRENDS IN THE DUTCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN NETHERLANDS
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN NETHERLANDS
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Dutch Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Dutch Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Finland
Recent Movie Trends in Finland
Industry evolution and key Animation productions
Globally successful Finnish animations
Government Support
Games Industry in Finland
- KEY TRENDS IN THE FINNISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN FINLAND
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN FINLAND
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Finnish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Finnish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
