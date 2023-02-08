European Annual Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis Service 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. To keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge.

The analyst has researched and collated prices for post- and prepaid smartphone price plans across Europe since 2006 and has been updating it every quarter since.

Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allow for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 1000+ price plans covered.

Key information collected and provided in the excel spreadsheet include:

Name of operator

Effective/Verified Date

Type of customer (Consumer, Youth, Senior, etc)

Type of subscription (Postpaid/Prepaid, Hybrid)

Contract term for Postpaid plans(m-t-m, 6, 12, 18, 24 plans)

Validity for prepaid plans

Name of Plan

Cost in local currencies and Euro (inclusive and exclusive of tax)

Inclusive allowances such as Voice, IDD, SMS, MMS, Data, roaming VAS, and others with a separate column for each of these)

Charges (per min, per SMS, per MMS, per 1 Mbyte of Data

Tax rate

Comments (these relate to the price plan and provide additional information such as add-on details)

In this continuously updated service - every quarter - based on a survey of providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.

The database also highlights key changes announced by operators since the previous update which are easily identifiable as marked in red.

Geographical coverage (mobile network operators) end of December 2022

Albania Telekom Albania (AMC)

Albania ALBtelecom & Eagle Mobile

Albania Vodafone

Armenia Viva MTS

Austria 3

3 Austria A1 Mobilkom

A1 Mobilkom Austria Magenta (prev. T-Mobile)

Belarus A1

A1 Belgium BASE

Belgium Orange (Mobistar)

Belgium Proximus

Bulgaria Telenor (Globul)

Bulgaria A1 (M-Tel)

A1 (M-Tel) C. Republic Telefonica O2

C. Republic Vodafone

Croatia A1 (prev. VIP)

A1 (prev. VIP) Croatia Telekom (T-Mobile)

Cyprus Cyta-Vodafone

Cyprus Epic (previously MTN)

Denmark Telenor

Denmark Telia DK

Denmark YouSee (TDC)

Denmark 3 Denmark

3 Denmark Estonia Telia

Finland Elisa (Saunalahti)

Finland Telia

France Bouygues Telecom

France Orange

France SFR

France Free Mobile

Germany O2 Telefonica

O2 Telefonica Germany Telekom (T-Mobile)

Germany Vodafone

Greece Cosmote

Greece Vodafone

Greece Wind

Hungary Telenor

Hungary Vodafone

Hungary Telekom (T-Mobile)

Iceland Vodafone

Iceland Siminn

Ireland 3

3 Ireland Eir (previously Meteor)/Eir sub-brand GoMo

Ireland Vodafone

Italy WindTre

Italy TIM

Italy Vodafone

Italy Iliad

Latvia Bite

Lithuania Bite

Lithuania Telia (Omnitel)

Luxembourg LUXGSM

Luxembourg Orange

Luxembourg Tango

Malta Go

Malta Epic (previously Vodafone)

Moldova Orange

Netherlands KPN Mobile (includes Telfort)

Netherlands Telfort

Netherlands T-Mobile

Netherlands Vodafone

Norway Telenor

Norway Telia (Netcom)

Poland T-Mobile (prev EraGSM)

Poland Orange

Poland Plus GSM

Poland P4 (Play)

P4 (Play) Portugal NOS (previously Optimus)

Portugal Meo (TMN)

Portugal Vodafone

Romania Telekom

Romania Orange

Serbia A1 (prev VIP)

Serbia Telenor

Slovakia Orange

Slovakia Telekom

Slovenia Telekom (Mobitel)

Slovenia A1 Slovenia (Si Mobil)

A1 (Si Mobil) Spain Movistar

Spain Orange

Spain Vodafone

Spain Yoigo

Sweden Telenor

Sweden TeliaSonera Mobil

Sweden Tre

Sweden Tele2

Tele2 Switzerland Salt (previously Orange)

Switzerland Sunrise

Switzerland Swisscom

Switzerland Wingo (Sub-brand Swisscom)

Turkey Turkcell

United Kingdom 3 UK

3 UK United Kingdom EE

United Kingdom O2 Telefonica

O2 Telefonica United Kingdom Vodafone

United Kingdom Virgin Media

Key highlights of the database include:

Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison

Each plan provides details such as cost and allowances that come with it.

All the data is updated quarterly, and changes made are marked in red.

Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes

Researched by a multi-lingual team

Enquiry service provided by a tariff expert with 24-years of experience in telecoms pricing

Subscription includes

4 Updates per annum

Summary report with each update

FREE Enquiry Service

Who should subscribe to this service

Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries

Telecommunication operators

Software and equipment vendors

Consultancies

Investors, Venture Capital companies and Financial Institutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tyx94-smartphone?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets