European Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Market Report 2022: Trend Toward Personalization and Customized Controls to Meet Different Passenger Needs in the Vehicle Shaping Future

This study provides an overview of the automotive HVAC industry in Europe and discusses the impact of various trends on the growth and deployment strategies of OEMs and suppliers in the market.

It also analyzes crucial aspects of the market, the types of HVAC systems, market trends and forecasts, and industry growth opportunities.

Passenger cars have included HVAC systems since the second half of the past century. The United States produced the first car with air conditioning in the 1960s. Initially, the HVAC system was a premium feature. However, in most European countries, HVAC systems have become a standard feature in automobiles.

There are two types of HVAC systems: manual and automatic. Manual HVAC systems are rudimentary, with knobs to adjust the airflow to the desired level, while automatic HVAC systems maintain the desired temperature within the cabin by adjusting airflow based on the preset temperature by the passengers.

Automatic systems also have the option to divide the cabin into zones and set different temperatures for individual zones based on the preferences of each passenger. In battery electric vehicles (BEVs), HVAC systems have higher importance owing to the additional heat that the electrical components generate.

How will the HVAC market grow by 2030?

How will the penetration of multi-zone climate control systems change?

What is the penetration of multi-zone climate control systems across OEMs?

What are the emerging trends in BEVs from an HVAC systems perspective?

