European awarded founder and entrepreneur, Arijana Koskarova, expands to the U.S tech market with new Creative Hub Academy.

In Creative Hub Academy aspiring individuals can learn real-world skills in areas of data science , front-end development , graphic design, etc.This venture is solving the demand of skilled workforce for the tech market which by 2030 will have a global shortage of 85 million tech workers, representing $8.5 trillion in lost annual revenue.

On the question of "Why European female-led ventures choose the US?" Koskarova answered that, "the American dream is the highest honor of success any entrepreneur can achieve. Starting in Europe brought us the jump-start of our business, now is the time to earn our place in the unicorn club, and the US is the place to be. If we compare European VC-backed startups to US, the number is significantly smaller. Europe is currently facing a large number of political challenges that slow down the growth process for entrepreneurs. The US is an open-minded country, as a woman I feel that here women to woman and men to women business relationships are far more underpinned and more open to help."

Koskarova's goal is to build a global presence but also to connect the European and US tech community or anyone aspiring to change careers or re-skill. She believes that regardless of age, with the right mentoring program anyone can succeed, and what makes Creative Hub unique is the dedicated-recruiter help that students get at the end of the program. Creative Hub is the only training program that offers international experience. After nine months of online courses, students can choose to spend one month in Porto Montenegro or Monaco networking with like-minded individuals from the tech community.

