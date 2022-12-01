European Bathroom Furniture, Furnishings and Wellness Market Report 2022: Coverage of 28 Countries - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Market for Bathroom Furniture, Furnishings and Wellness" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European market for bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness offers an accurate comprehensive picture of the bathroom furniture and furnishings industry in Europe (covering a total of 28 countries) , providing data and trends (both in value and in volume) on bathroom equipment consumption, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, for the total sector and by segment.

The study presents the main macroeconomic variables necessary to analyse the performance of the sector, the estimated stock of bathrooms in Europe, market trend 2016-2021 and forecast up to 2025, the analysis of the competitive system, a financial analysis on a sample of 100 selected European companies that have bathroom furniture as main business area, are also provided.

The analysis of the distribution system in the bathroom furniture and furnishing sector in Europe considers the main channels of sales: bathroom and kitchen specialist retailers, wholesalers of bathroom products, Plumbers and installers, furniture stores/chains and department stores, DIY, contract, e-commerce, offering estimates, at European level, of the value of each distribution channel by product type.

Standard retail prices by product and by price range are also given for a sample of companies. The section also includes a listing of 50 architectural companies valuable for the Project market, and the 30 Local (city) markets to watch on a 2023 perspective.

An address list of around 280 European bathroom furniture and furnishings companies completes the study.

This report takes into consideration 14 bathroom products grouped in five segments:

Vanities: bathroom furniture; bathroom furnishings/Accessories (including soap dishes, towel racks, toilet brushes, tumbler supports, toilet tissue holders, robe hooks, shower curtains, etc.); bathroom mirrors; acrylic sinks

Showers: shower screens (including shower screens/partitions, structures to install on the shower tray and bathtub panels); shower arms; shower trays; multifunctional shower booths (including equipped whirlpool columns that can be installed on the wall inside a simple cabin and Mini Spas)

Faucets: bathroom faucets; kitchen faucets

Ceramic hydro sanitary ware: all ceramic products (WC, sinks, bidets, urinals, bathtubs); WC seats

Bathtubs: acrylic bathtubs; whirlpool bathtubs / Mini Spa.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Methodology; Research tools; Terminology

Basic data

European market for bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales by product. Euro million, thousand units and average prices

Vanities (bathroom furniture; bathroom furnishings/accessories; bathroom mirrors; acrylic sinks) Shower (shower screens; shower arms; shower trays; multifunctional shower booths); Faucets (bathroom and kitchen taps and faucets); Ceramic hydrosanitary ware (WC seats; ceramic sanitary ware); Bathtubs (acrylic bathtubs; whirlpool bathtubs)

European market for bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales by country. Eur million

Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Spain , Portugal , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Ireland , Bulgaria , Croatia , Czech Republic , Estonia , Hunagry, Latvia , Lithuania , Poland , Romania , Slovakia , Slovenia

Activity trend and forecasts

Market trend for the bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness consumption by segment (2016-2021) and forecast of total consumption (2022-2025) for each country and for Europe as a whole

as a whole Trend of selected indicators (population, economic and construction indicators), 2016-2021, and forecast, 2022-2025, foer each country and Europe as a whole

Financial analysis

Selected financial indicators for a sample of 100 European manufacturing companies that produce bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness in Europe . Profitability indicators (ROI, ROE, EBIT, EBITDA); Financial structure indicators (Assets, Shareholder funds, Cash flow, solvency ratio); Employment and Labour indicators.

Distribution

Europe . Estimated bathroom sales by distribution channel by product. Kitchen and Bathroom specialists; Wholesalers of bath products with showroom; Plumbers and installers; Furniture stores/chains and department stores; DIY; Contract; E-commerce

. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales by distribution channel in a sample of companies A selection of contacts for the Contract market: architectural offices

Prices

Standard retail prices in Europe , for each bathroom product considered, for a sample of companies

, for each bathroom product considered, for a sample of companies Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales value in Europe by price range and by cluster of countries

by price range and by cluster of countries Demand in a selected sample of cities and brands geocalization ( Amsterdam , Athens , Barcelona , Berlin , Birmingham , Brussels , Bucharest , Cologne , Copenhagen , Dublin , Budapest , Frankfurt , Hamburg , Helsinki , Lisbon , London , Lyon , Madrid , Manchester , Milan , Munich , Oslo , Paris , Prague , Rome , Stockholm , Turin , Vienna , Warsaw , Zurich )

Company market shares by product

Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of a sample among the leading companies

and market shares of a sample among the leading companies Estimated bathroom sales in Europe and market shares by product for a sample among the leading companies: Bathroom furniture; Bathroom furnishings/Accessories and mirrors; Shower screens; Shower arms; Shower trays; Whirlpool bathtubs and Multifunctional shower booths; Bathroom and Kitchen taps and faucets; WC seats; Ceramic sanitary ware; Acrylic sinks and bathtubs

Company market shares by country

Estimated bathroom sales and market shares by European country considered for a sample among the leading companies: Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Spain , Portugal , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Ireland , Bulgaria , Croatia , Czech Republic , Hunagry, Poland , Romania , Slovakia , Slovenia

Annex

Address list of around 300 European bathroom furniture and furnishings companies

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89nf17

