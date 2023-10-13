European Bobnet Group Showcases Groundbreaking Retail Automation Solutions at GITEX Dubai as it Announces Upcoming EUR 50 Million Series B Funding Round

News provided by

Bobnet Group

13 Oct, 2023, 15:09 ET

Having previously secured EUR 15 Million in funding, Bobnet Group is looking to expand its retail automation solutions in the Middle East, as part of the company's global expansion

DUBAI,UAE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European start-up Bobnet, backed by NCH Capital, announces upcoming series B of EUR 50 million funding round, to address current challenges faced by major retail chains and the technological evolution of the industry towards automation and improved logistics processes.

Bobnet has already secured EUR 15 million in previous investments and is now seeking an additional EUR 50 million to expand its solutions to the Middle East, as part of the company's global expansion, as the region's retail industry is fast developing and embracing technological innovations.

Leading innovator in retail technology solutions, Bobnet Group, is thrilled to make its latest regional expansion announcement at this year's GITEX Global in Dubai, where the company is set to showcase its cutting-edge retail innovation products and unveil its recent milestones. The company has developed a breakthrough digital Chain Management System aimed at streamlining operations in the retail sector, and this new investment will enable them to offer their solutions on a global scale.

The Bobnet venture startup has been working since 2018 on a series of hardware and software automation solutions, developed to overcome problems of implementing and managing large retail chains. The company has succeeded in creating a chain of 120 automated selling food and grocery free checkout machines placed in a real- life use case market, whilst testing and optimizing its advanced hardware and software solutions, to create a fully functional management system of such retail chains.

"The Bobnet Chain Management system is the first software on the market able to conduct by itself operations for retail chains with thousands and millions of sales and logistic units, which are able to communicate with a cloud based infrastructure through IoT means. Thus, with our technology, creating a live physical retail chain, which is scattered in space and still operates as a single body in a fully automated mode, is now possible by almost fully eliminating the need for human involvement in the process.", explains Victor Popusoi, Bobnet's founder.

To learn more about Bobnet Group hardware and software solutions for the retail industry firsthand, visit the company's booth at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai, located at H9-A16. The event will take place from the 16th to the 20th of October at Dubai Harbour.

For inquiries regarding investment opportunities and partnership details, please contact:

[email protected]
+ 40766 350 466 

SOURCE Bobnet Group

Also from this source

Bobnet Seeks Retail Partners to Pioneer its New Standard for Retail Process Optimization and Business Scalability

Bobnet Seeks Retail Partners to Pioneer its New Standard for Retail Process Optimization and Business Scalability

Bobnet, Romanian supplier of retail innovation hardware and software solutions, a venture startup financed by NCH Capital operating in Europe since...
Bobnet recherche des partenaires commerciaux pour lancer sa nouvelle norme en matière d'optimisation des processus de vente au détail et d'évolutivité commerciale

Bobnet recherche des partenaires commerciaux pour lancer sa nouvelle norme en matière d'optimisation des processus de vente au détail et d'évolutivité commerciale

Bobnet, fournisseur roumain de solutions matérielles et logicielles innovantes de détail, une start-up de capital-risque financée par NCH Capital...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.