European Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European building automation systems (BAS) market is poised to grow at a moderate CAGR of 2.6% from 2018 to 2025. The key factors for growth are energy-efficiency requisites aiding BAS adoption and European and national regulatory plans led by Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) and Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) to boost the energy performance of buildings and help the EU reach its 20% energy efficiency target by 2020. The regulatory push will reinforce governments to adopt possible strategies to improve energy efficiency at all stages of the energy chain. The European Commission has proposed an update to EED including a 30% energy-efficiency target by 2030 and binding renewable energy target of 32% by 2030. These regulatory drivers will have a direct impact on the BAS market throughout the forecast period. Brownfield and greenfield opportunities for the new and existing building stock and transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and the cloud are also likely to drive the BAS and building energy management markets. European Commission estimates that the European building stock's energy needs account for approximately 40% of the total energy generated in Europe. The building stock's energy-intensive nature is a prime motive supporting the development of a smarter and more efficient building infrastructure for which BAS is considered a prerequisite asset. The market has been transitioning from the traditional BAS with the core control and automation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to encompassing intelligent networking of all systems in buildings such as lighting, fire, access and safety, and facilities management. The main aim is to seamlessly integrate them to overall building management and optimisation. The main evolution is in buildings being smarter, interactive, and energy efficient. Occupancy comfort is the main focus of building automation and energy management. The convergence of technologies will continue to change the market dynamics of the BAS market by reducing operating and infrastructure costs and improving the financial optimisation of buildings.

