European Businesses Select SAP® SuccessFactors® Solutions to Help Drive Digital HR Transformation

"The global talent market has become extremely competitive, increasing business leaders' mandate to create outstanding employee experiences supported by consumer-grade technology that addresses our repeatable work and allows us to focus more on what we're passionate about at work," said Greg Tomb, President, SAP SuccessFactors. "SAP SuccessFactors solutions are designed with that employee experience in mind, but also with a global framework, because we know that in our ever-increasing legislative and regulatory environment around the world, our customers count on us to help keep them up-to-date and compliant."

These European companies are among the latest to select SAP SuccessFactors solutions during the first quarter of 2018 to help digitalize HR and stay ahead of today's hypercompetitive talent market:

Aker Solutions , a global products, systems and services provider in the oil and gas industry, has a mission to unlock energy safely and sustainably for future generations. The Norwegian company selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions along with SAP HANA ® Enterprise Cloud to enable its 14,000 employees across 52 locations worldwide to access and utilize data more effectively, helping them tackle the ever-changing needs of the business and the constant drive toward more digital services.

, a global products, systems and services provider in the oil and gas industry, has a mission to unlock energy safely and sustainably for future generations. The Norwegian company selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions along with SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud to enable its 14,000 employees across 52 locations worldwide to access and utilize data more effectively, helping them tackle the ever-changing needs of the business and the constant drive toward more digital services. Apleona GmbH is a leading European real estate and facility manager based in Germany with 22,000 employees. The company selected SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding, SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, SAP SuccessFactors Compensation and SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development solutions to help attract and retain the right talent and simplify HR processes to support the company's growth strategy. By migrating from the on-premise SAP ERP HCM solution to cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Apleona expects to increase operational efficiency, employee engagement and organizational agility.

is a leading European real estate and facility manager based in with 22,000 employees. The company selected SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding, SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, SAP SuccessFactors Compensation and SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development solutions to help attract and retain the right talent and simplify HR processes to support the company's growth strategy. By migrating from the on-premise SAP ERP HCM solution to cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Apleona expects to increase operational efficiency, employee engagement and organizational agility. Atotech Deutschland GmbH is a global leader in plating chemicals, equipment and services with over 4,000 employees. The German company selected the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals and SAP SuccessFactors Learning solutions and the SAP Jam™ collaboration platform to help centralize HR processes, drive digitalization and build transparency in the workplace. The SAP SuccessFactors solutions enable Atotech to increase operational efficiency and competitiveness, and improve employee retention and loyalty.

is a global leader in plating chemicals, equipment and services with over 4,000 employees. The German company selected the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals and SAP SuccessFactors Learning solutions and the SAP Jam™ collaboration platform to help centralize HR processes, drive digitalization and build transparency in the workplace. The SAP SuccessFactors solutions enable Atotech to increase operational efficiency and competitiveness, and improve employee retention and loyalty. CaixaBank S.A. is the leading retail bank in Spain , with over 29,000 employees, 13.8 million customers and more than 5,000 offices. After benchmarking different HCM solutions, the company selected SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite, including SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SAP Jam, to increase operational efficiency and reduce development costs. CaixaBank will migrate from its on-premise SAP ERP HCM solution to the cloud to help improve talent management processes, provide a superior employee experience and foster a culture of innovation. With SAP SuccessFactors solutions, CaixaBank expects to benefit from a highly engaged workforce and improved employer branding to keep up in today's hypercompetitive talent marketplace.

is the leading retail bank in , with over 29,000 employees, 13.8 million customers and more than 5,000 offices. After benchmarking different HCM solutions, the company selected SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite, including SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SAP Jam, to increase operational efficiency and reduce development costs. CaixaBank will migrate from its on-premise SAP ERP HCM solution to the cloud to help improve talent management processes, provide a superior employee experience and foster a culture of innovation. With SAP SuccessFactors solutions, CaixaBank expects to benefit from a highly engaged workforce and improved employer branding to keep up in today's hypercompetitive talent marketplace. HiPP baby food is one of the most popular brands in Europe . Based in Germany , HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG is the largest processor of organically produced raw materials worldwide, with its baby food products exported to over 50 countries. HiPP chose SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite, including SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, to help implement state-of-the-art HR processes and to transform HR into a lean and effective resource for the organization's 3,500 employees. Among other things, HiPP hopes that SAP SuccessFactors solutions will enable HR to become a faster, more strategic business partner.

baby food is one of the most popular brands in . Based in , HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG is the largest processor of organically produced raw materials worldwide, with its baby food products exported to over 50 countries. HiPP chose SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite, including SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, to help implement state-of-the-art HR processes and to transform HR into a lean and effective resource for the organization's 3,500 employees. Among other things, HiPP hopes that SAP SuccessFactors solutions will enable HR to become a faster, more strategic business partner. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is the largest banking group in Italy , with over 96,000 employees, approximately 12.3 million customers and 4,700 branches. The company chose SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, SAP SuccessFactors Compensation, SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development and SAP Jam to help drive HR transformation while engaging employees in the process. With SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Intesa Sanpaolo expects simpler, faster, business-driven HR while reducing costs and decreasing administration to provide more time for value-adding tasks.

These businesses join more than 6,400 global organizations around the world leveraging SAP SuccessFactors solutions to prioritize employees and empower them to succeed. As digital transformation continues to be critical to the success of today's increasingly global workforce, more organizations are depending on leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions to provide exceptional employee experiences and optimize HR strategies.

For more information, visit the SAP SuccessFactors solutions Web site or the SAP News Center. Follow SAP SuccessFactors solutions on Twitter at @SuccessFactors and SAP at @sapnews.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 388,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2018 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

Geraldine Lim, SAP, +1 (415) 418-0945, geraldine.lim@sap.com, PDT

SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

Kate Lavoie-Mayer, PAN Communications, +1 617-502-4338, klavoiemayer@pancomm.com, EDT

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-businesses-select-sap-successfactors-solutions-to-help-drive-digital-hr-transformation-300667409.html

SOURCE SAP SE

Related Links

http://www.sap.com

