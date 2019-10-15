European Claim Drafting Course & Workshop (London, United Kingdom - November 7-8, 2019)

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Art of European Claim Drafting" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar combines one day of claim drafting fundamentals with a further day of focused workshops. Attendees have the choice of either a mechanical or chemical workshop.



Why you should attend

Enhance your understanding of the principles of the drafting process

Refine your drafting skills and understand the fundamentals of European claim drafting

Master the art of successfully preparing and defending claims according to European practice

Learn techniques to achieve adequate protection while meeting official requirements

Analyse the crucial aspects of good description, amendments and interpretation

Gain the edge in claims drafting through in-depth chemical or mechanical workshops

Who Should Attend:



Trainee patent attorneys - preparing short or long term to qualify

Patent attorneys in private practice

Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers

People working or training in intellectual property

Agenda:



Programme Day One

Led by Joeri Beetz and Leytham Wall

Know the invention

Know the client

Understand the invention

Novelty

The invention and the prior art

Inventive step

Claim drafting fundamentals

Clarity

Claim scope

Dos and don'ts

The importance of a good description

Structure of the description

Amendments and clarity

Sufficiency of disclosure

Amendments

Legal background

In the priority year

After filing

Limitation

Opposition

Inescapable trap

Claim interpretation

Art. 69 EPC

Before and after grant

EP v US

International considerations

US

PCT

Asia

Drafting a global application

PCT applications and priority pitfalls

Programme day two Chemical Workshop

CHEMICAL WORKSHOP

Led by Leythem Wall

Introduction

Warm-up exercises

Chemical claim types

Further considerations for chemical drafting

Exclusion from patentability

Exceptions to patentability

Parameters

Selection inventions

Disclaimers

Inventive step v sufficiency

Sufficiency v clarity

Drafting to allow for future amendments

Claim drafting exercise

Invention description

Essential features

Optional features

Examples

Technical effects

Prior art

Drafting independent claims

Drafting dependent claims

Drafting the description

Programme day two MECHANICAL WORKSHOP

MECHANICAL WORKSHOP

Led by Joeri Beetz

Preparation phase

Closest prior art selection

Novel and inventive features

Claim categories, technical fields

Claim sketching

Requirements of a patent

Novelty

Inventive step

Clarity

Essential features

Claim drafting

Functional claiming

Mere juxtaposition of features

One- and two-part claims

Scope of protection. How broad?

Dependent claims

Claim trees

Claim dependencies

Drafting the description

Support inventive step

Create fall-back positions

Exercises

The problem-solution approach

Closest prior art selection

Claim categories

Novelty and inventive features

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucjkc5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

