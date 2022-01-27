European Class 1-3 Replacement Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sensors Aftermarket Report 2021: Partnering with Wheel Fitment Shops and Tire Garages will Boost Second Wheel Set TPMS Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for European Class 1 - 3 Replacement Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sensors Aftermarket, Category Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the aftermarket for passenger car and light truck tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensors.

The overall market is divided into direct fit, pre-programmed, and universal sensors based on the TPMS type. The research covers unit shipment, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants. The base year for analysis is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.

Demand for the TPMS sensors aftermarket will grow in terms of unit shipments during the forecast period, driven by increased vehicles in operation (VIO), government mandates for TPMS in all new vehicle sales, and purchasing patterns for second wheel sets for winter applications.

The European TPMS sensors aftermarket is dominated by direct-fit TPMS sensors in terms of unit shipments and revenue. Direct-fit TPMS sensors held approximately 55% revenue share in 2020. Key channel partners are the original equipment suppliers (OES) and wheel fitting and tire garages that together hold revenue share of about 88% across all product segments.

The average price of TPMS sensors is expected to drop during the forecasted period due to decline in revenue share from OESs, higher supply of sensors, and reduction in battery prices.

The top 3 aftermarket players held revenue share of 82% to 84% during the base year. Sensata Technologies, Continental Automotive Systems, Huf, CUB, Hamaton, Autel, and LDL Technologies are the major competitors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives (SI) on the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sensors Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Growth Metrics for TPMS Sensors Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

3. Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Vehicle Segmentation

Product Segmentation

Definitions

VIO by Vehicle Age

Direct TPMS Sensor Installed Base

Annual Vehicle Kilometers Traveled Forecast

4. TPMS Sensors Overview

Global Developments in the TPMS Sensors Landscape

EU TPMS Legislation

TPMS Overview

Process Involved in Replacing Direct TPMS Sensors

5. Market Forecasts and Trends - Overall

Unit Shipments and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Component Type

Revenue Forecast by Component Type

Unit and Revenue Forecast - Analysis

Overall Pricing Analysis

Percentage of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

CASE Impact on the TPMS Sensors Aftermarket, 2020

6. Direct-fit TPMS Sensors

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percentage of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

7. Pre-programmed TPMS Sensors

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percentage of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

Universal TPMS Sensors

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percentage of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

8. Distribution Analysis

Brand Offerings - All Channels

9. Competitive Analysis

Supplier Benchmarking

Sensata Technologies

Continental Automotive Systems

Huf Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Hamaton Ltd

10. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Well-established Brands in Product Portfolio will Help Improve Customer Retention

Growth Opportunity 2 - Providing On-time Updates for TPMS Programming Tools Suppliers Helps TPMS Universal Sensors Suppliers Achieve Higher VIO Coverage

Growth Opportunity 3 - Partnering with Wheel Fitment Shops and Tire Garages will Boost Second Wheel Set TPMS Demand

Growth Opportunity 4 - Developing Smartphone-connected Sensors will Attract the Latest-generation Users and OEMs

12. Next Steps

