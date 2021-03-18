European Cloud Storage Firm pCloud Launches Data Backup Service

ZUG, Switzerland, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pCloud, Europe's most secure cloud storage and file sharing platform, has announced the launch of its online backup service protecting businesses and consumers from theft, hard drive failure and ransomware.

An independent poll commissioned by the Switzerland-based business found two-thirds (66%) of Europeans avoid data backup with Big Tech companies because they aren't sure how secure their files are.

The survey found photos are considered the most important files that they want to backup, followed by personal files that hold sensitive information, videos and work documents.

However, almost half (47%) do not backup their files at least once a day.

Tunio Zafer, founder and CEO of pCloud, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated adoption of cloud storage and file sharing services, with colleagues, friends and families forced apart from one another.

"With more and more information being put into the cloud, it is alarming to see so many failing to backup their files properly. But we have seen a growing trend in Europe in recent years, with people rejecting Big Tech and calling for more secure cloud services that do not seek commercial gain from the data they store.

"This is the perfect time for pCloud to add this important functionality to our best-in-class platform."

pCloud Backup enables users to back up folders from their computer to the cloud, securely, allowing them to keep and recover old versions for up to a year. There are no file size or speed limits, with files accessible any time, anywhere and on any device.

The survey also found that one in ten Europeans have never backed up their files.

Zafer added: "With so many more people using cloud storage than ever before, we understand the importance of simple, easy-to-use tools that enable people to keep their most precious files safe."

