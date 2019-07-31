European CNS Specialist Neuraxpharm Launches First Products in the United Kingdom

LANGENFELD, Germany, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group, a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the launch of its first products in the United Kingdom. Neuraxpharm also announces the appointment of new General Manager Craig Bowen, who will run Neuraxpharm UK Ltd., based in Reading (Berkshire, UK).

Neuraxpharm UK plans to launch differentiated and specialty generics in the UK, one of the biggest markets in Europe. The UK's CNS pharmaceutical market represents 11% of the total CNS market in Europe which is valued at GBP 2.9 bn (EUR 3.2 bn).

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm said: "Establishing a strong presence in the UK will enable us to build on our position as a CNS specialist in Europe offering consumer healthcare products, standard generics and added value medicines. We are very pleased to welcome Craig to the Neuraxpharm team. His proven track record of launching new pharmaceutical products will be of great advantage in bringing differentiated products to local patients and healthcare professionals in the UK, one of the top five markets in Europe."

With over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Craig Bowen is an expert in Sales & Business strategy management and offers an extensive knowledge of the UK and Irish markets. Before joining Neuraxpharm UK, Craig was Associate Director and Commercial Head for UK and Ireland in Par Laboratories where he led the creation and initial set up of the Par affiliate in the UK and implemented the commercial strategy to launch Par products into the UK, EU and other international markets.

Prior to Par Laboratories, Craig held senior positions in multinational pharmaceuticals companies such as Sanofi Group, Flynn Pharma and Dr. Reddy's. Previously he worked for more than 10 years in Mylan Pharmaceuticals, where he was Head of UK Sales Operation, responsible for the UK & Ireland sales and commercial departments, and focused on creating major new business streams for the company. Craig holds UK higher education qualifications in Business & Finance Management from Coleg Glan Hafren in Cardiff, Wales.

Neuraxpharm strategy is to build on its position as a CNS specialist in Europe offering consumer healthcare products, standard generics and added value medicines. Neuraxpharm is investing in its pipeline by developing differentiated and high-tech barrier products in CNS to be commercialised across Europe, now including the UK. The UK launch follows recent Neuraxpharm's expansion in Eastern Europe through the acquisition of Farmax and an expansion to Poland.

About Neuraxpharm – the European CNS specialist

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Backed by funds advised by Apax Partners, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 30 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes value added medicines, standard generics and consumer healthcare products, e.g. nutraceuticals and probiotics, and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatments in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients in its own manufacturing sites in Spain.

