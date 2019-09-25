European Commission Announcement: 10 Challenging Plastic Waste Projects to Pitch Their Ideas in a Chance to Win Three 50,000€ European Social Innovation Competition Prizes

BRUSSELS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the European Commission announces the Finalists for the 2019 European Social Innovation Competition. The three winners of this year's competition will be announced at an Awards Ceremony on 24 October in Brussels, each receiving 50,000€ in prize money. At the same event, the Impact Prize winner will also be announced.



Ten Challenging Plastic Waste projects from nine countries are now competing for three 50,000€ prizes:



Apaga (Armenia)

A recycling reward programme based on a digital platform to foster community, education and commitment.



Empower (Norway)

A digital plastic waste collection system, through which plastic waste can be deposited for a financial reward.



LAM'ON (Bulgaria)

A 100% biodegradable laminating film made from renewable resources to seal and preserve printed materials.



Luft parcel (United Kingdom)

A returnable parcel enabling online retailers to eliminate single use plastic and other packaging materials for postal deliveries to customers.



MIWA (Czech Republic)

An innovative, financially sustainable circular distribution and sale system for food and non-food products with reusable packaging.



ReciclaGaMe (Italy)

A bio-conversion, self-sufficient system that converts plastic into a sustainable silk material.



ReFeel Good (Portugal)

A delivery refill system for laundry & home care products.



RIS (Slovenia)

Water-soluble shampoo marbles made with natural ingredients.



SpraySafe (Portugal)

An edible spray used on the surface of foods to preserve them, reducing the need for plastic wrapping and containers.



VEnvirotech (Spain)

A biotechnological start-up that transforms organic waste into biodegradable polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) bioplastics using bacteria.



Meet the winners at the Awards Ceremony

The Awards Ceremony will take place on 24 October 2019 at the Albert Hall Complex in Brussels. Registrations are now open for an afternoon dedicated to celebrating great social innovation projects that challenge plastic waste, alongside the Competition's finalists and experts across Europe. If you are interested in attending, you can register here .

More information about European Social Innovation Competition:

Launched in memory of social innovation pioneer Diogo Vasconcelos, the European Social Innovation Competition is a challenge prize run by the European Commission across all EU Member States and Horizon 2020 associated countries. Now in its 7th year, the Competition acts as a beacon for social innovators in Europe, employing a proven methodology for supporting early-stage ideas and facilitating a network of radical innovators shaping society for the better. Each year the Competition addresses a different issue facing Europe. This year the focus is: Challenging Plastic Waste.

The 2019 Finalists were selected by an expert Judging Panel from a group of 30 Semi-Finalists who, in turn, had been chosen from a total of 543 applicants from across Europe. All Semi-Finalists participated in the European Social Innovation Competition Academy over the summer; an intensive training and coaching programme designed to develop their initiatives.

The Competition is organised by the European Commission with support from Nesta, Kennisland, Ashoka Spain, the European Network of Living Labs, and Scholz & Friends.

