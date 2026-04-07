European Commission announces European Capitals of Tourism competition 2027

BRUSSELS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the European Commission launches the 2027 edition of the European Capitals of Tourism competition1. Tourism destinations across Europe are invited to submit their innovative practices in smart and sustainable tourism and position themselves as leading examples in European tourism. As one of the EU's largest economic sectors, tourism plays a key role in economic growth and job creation. The initiative recognises cities implementing innovative solutions, including digitalisation, accessibility, sustainability and support to cultural heritage, creativity and local talent.

Cities are invited to submit their applications online. Applications will be evaluated by independent experts, followed by presentations to the European Jury, which will select two winners awarded the title 'European Capitals of Tourism 2027'. The winners will be announced in November 2026.

Cities can apply to one of the following categories:

Category 1: Cities over 100,000 inhabitants: recognising excellence across sustainability, accessibility, digitalisation and cultural heritage and creativity.

Category 2: Cities with 25,000 to 100,000 inhabitants: recognising smaller destinations leading in sustainable tourism through green transition practices.

Both European Capitals of Tourism 2027 will benefit from EU-level promotion, including a promotional video, a hashtag sculpture and international visibility. Winners will also join a network of leading tourism destinations to exchange best practices.

The competition is open to EU cities and to non-EU countries participating in the Single Market Programme (SMP). Eligible countries include all 27 EU Member States and non-EU countries participating in the SMP, including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye and Ukraine.

For more information for cities above 100,000 inhabitants, please refer to the European Capital of Tourism - Guide for Applicants.

For more information for smaller destinations, please refer to the European Capital of Tourism - Guide for Applicants.

Applications must be received by:

12 June 2026 at 17:00 CEST.

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Contact:

European Capitals of Tourism Secretariat:

[email protected], +49 (0) 30 16 63 53 022

1 The former European Capital of Smart Tourism and European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism competitions have been merged under the unified title European Capitals of Tourism, without changes to the rules or prizes.

SOURCE European Capitals of Tourism