European Commission closes its investigation into the wood pulp sector

15 Jun, 2023

HELSINKI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced by Stora Enso on 12 October 2021, it was included in the European Commission's inspection of the wood pulp sector and subject to inspections at its premises. Today, the European Commission has announced that after a thorough and careful assessment, it has decided to close its investigation.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV) (STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A) (STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

