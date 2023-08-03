European Corporate Light Vehicle Leasing Market: Disruptions to the Supply Chain Brought About by Geopolitical Chaos are Leading to New Strategies and Diversifications in Product Offerings

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in European Corporate Light Vehicle Leasing Market by Fleet Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the European corporate light vehicle leasing market across the passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments. Vehicle leasing solves several challenges associated with an organization's mobility needs, such as vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual risk. To ensure focus on their core products and services, businesses outsource support activities related to mobility, ranging from fleet purchasing to remarketing.

Without an expert team on the job, each segment of the value chain faces challenges, such as cost spikes, utilization mismatch, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value. Leasing enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and provides access to fleet after-service facilities in addition to a host of other benefits. The high demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth and regulation of the leasing ecosystem.



The study provides sales and parc data and revenues for the corporate operational leasing and corporate financial leasing segments, with a focus on the development and growth potential of these segments. The analysis accounts for historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide an outlook on growth opportunities. In addition to market data for PV and LCV portfolios for leasing, the study provides competitor data for the leading leasing service providers in Europe for 2022, the base year.

The emerging business models poised to shape the market and reflect innovations in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains, are also covered. The study provides a 360-degree understanding of the corporate vehicle leasing market in Europe based on fleet size.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Corporate Light Vehicle Leasing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Micro Fleet

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Small Fleet

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medium Fleet

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Large Fleet

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Very Large Fleet

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

8. SME Leasing - Market Potential

SME Leasing - Customer Segmentation

Corporate Operational Leasing - Unit Shipment of Top 5 Countries by Fleet Size in 2022

Corporate Financial Leasing - Unit Shipment of Top 5 Countries by Fleet Size in 2022

Key Players Serving SMEs

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Leasing

Growth Opportunity 2 - SME Leasing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitalization

10. Next Steps

