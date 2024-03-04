European Craft Beer Market Poised for Significant Growth, Forecasts Indicate a CAGR of 7.87% Through 2027

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Craft Beer Market in Europe 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The craft beer scene in Europe is experiencing a resurgence, with the latest comprehensive market analysis revealing a projected growth of USD 13.06 billion between 2022-2027, marking an impressive CAGR of 7.87%. This analysis indicates that the European market is ripe with opportunities for both existing breweries and newcomers in the industry to expand their reach and product offerings.

Key factors contributing to this growth include the increasing number of craft and microbreweries, innovative product launches, and the rising demand for craft beer among millennials. The shift in consumer preferences towards premium and artisanal beers with unique flavors has bolstered the market significantly.

The report segments the European craft beer market into various categories to provide a detailed understanding:

By Distribution Channel

Off-trade

On-trade

By Product

IPA-based craft beer

Seasonal-based craft beer

Pale ale-based craft beer

Amber ale-based craft beer

Others

An exciting trend observed in this robust market is the surge in strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, contributing to the dynamic landscape. Additionally, the escalation of online beer sales and a growing inclination towards low-alcohol craft beer variants are anticipated to generate significant demand in the craft beer sector.

This insightful market analysis spotlights several key players in Europe that are set to influence the competitive dynamics, including notable breweries and beverage conglomerates. The emergent trends and challenges have been meticulously evaluated to provide businesses with a strategic vantage point for capitalizing on forthcoming growth opportunities.

Industry Analysis – A Synthesis of Market Dynamics

The study sheds light on various market dynamics by integrating a combination of primary and secondary research methodologies, capturing insights from influential participants within the industry. The report endeavors to present an exhaustive picture of the European craft beer market, emphasizing key parameters such as profitability, pricing strategies, competitive rivalry, and promotional tactics. It is constructed with the aim of offering a holistic view, underscored by reliable and extensive data research.

This market research report will serve as an indispensable strategic resource for organizations aiming to understand the current market landscape and to align their business trajectories with the market's lucrative growth patterns.

With detailed vendor analysis, strategic market segmentation, and keen observations on market influencers, the report guarantees to furnish stakeholders with an astute compilation of impactful market data and forecasts.

Companies Profiled:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Brasserie De La Senne

BrewDog

Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Cloudwater Brew Co.

Diageo Plc

Duvel Moortgat

German Kraft Brewery Ltd

Heineken

Lervig

Magic Rock Brewing Co. Ltd.

Mikkeller APS

Stone Brewing Co. LLC

Swinkels Family Brewers

The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

VAN PUR S.A.

Wild Beer Co.

Thornbridge Brewery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xx2lle

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets