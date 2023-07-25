European Critical Minerals & Energy Conference and Exhibition 2023: Leading the Charge in Critical Minerals - Join Top Executives and Investors (Frankfurt, Germany - December 11-12, 2023)

25 Jul, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Europe Conference and Exhibition" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understand the Importance of Critical Minerals Opportunities Spurring Investment & Innovation for Mining, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Telecommunications and Agritech Industries
Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Europe Conference and Exhibition is Europe's only event dedicated to the critical minerals sector discussing all aspects of exploration opportunities for traditional and emerging commodities, investment strategies, development of new technologies from mobile phones to fighter jets, critical infrastructure, transport, security & renewable energy and expansion of downstream processing to meet future global demand.
EU predicts that critical minerals including lithium and rare earths soon will be more important than oil and gas and plans to reduce dependency for critical minerals on countries including China, where 90% of rare earths and 60% of lithium are processed.
EU intends to identify potential projects along the supply chain, from extraction to refining and from processing to recycling, as well as build up strategic reserves, where supply is at risk. The event looks at key elements to responsible sourcing and processing, green investment economy, as well as hydrogen which plays a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.
We anticipate 200 senior level executives, including over 25 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers, majors and processors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.
MINERS MEET INVESTORS
Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.
They join us from all over Europe, Americas, Asia, Middle East and Australia to look out for the latest mining projects and investment opportunities.
Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities including:
- Presentation Opportunities & Panel Discussions
- Ministerial Luncheon
- Special Critical Minerals in Defence & Security Industry Breakfast
- Networking Drinks
- Bespoke Event Partnership & Sponsorship Options
KEY THEMES
- Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
- Bridging Mining, Energy, Automotive, Space & Defence Industries
- Critical Materials Strategy, Supply & Trade
- Resources Security, Sustainability & Hydrogen
- Global Commodity Trends
- Battery Metals (Lithium, Vanadium, Cobalt, Nickel and Graphite) & Electric Vehicles
- Platinum Group Metals Developments
- Rare Earth Minerals
- Emerging Metals
- M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
- Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
- Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
- Renewable Energy Prospects
- Mining Technology Advancements
- IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining
WHAT TO EXPECT?
TOP SPEAKERS
- Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.
EXHIBITION
- Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to the mining industry.
NETWORKING
- From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.
Agenda:
Conference Day 1
11th December 2023
- Official Government Opening
- Industry Keynote Presentations
- Australia Critical Raw Materials Strategy
- Outlook on Europe, Americas, Asia & Africa
- Hydrogen Energy Opportunities
- Networking Lunch
- Spotlights
- Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
- PGMs
- Innovating Mining & Metals Information Technology
- 1-2-1 Meetings
- Sundowner Break & Concluding Drinks
Conference Day 2
12th December 2023
- Global Economy & Commodity Outlook
- Rare Earth Minerals
- Capital Raising & Financing Options
- Renewable Energy Prospects
- Bauxite & Other Metals
- Networking Lunch
- Spotlights
- Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
- Health & Safety
- Mining Finance, M&A and Strategies
- 1-2-1 Meetings
- Chair's Closing Remarks
Virtual Sessions Day 1 & 2
11th & 12th December 2023
- Interactive Panel Discussions
- Live Presentations
- Virtual Roundtables
- Live Product Demos
- Online Q&A Sessions with Speakers
- Virtual 1-2-1 Meetings
- Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference
